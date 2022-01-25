Bachelor in Paradise Stars Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian Break Up

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Paradise lost.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian, who got engaged on the seventh season of ABC dating show last summer, have broken up. The former couple confirmed their split in a joint statement to People on Jan. 24.

"We have decided to go our separate ways," the statement read. "Never did we imagine this, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

They added, "We've appreciated everyone's love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this,"

The two first met as contestants on BIP and quickly fell hard and fast for each other. Although Maurissa had initially sparked a relationship with Conner Brennan, a suitor from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, once Riley arrived at the tropical set in Mexico, the reality stars became inseparable.