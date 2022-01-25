16 Ways to Go Incognito with The Celeb Spy Trend

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to look fabulous.

By Carly Shihadeh Jan 25, 2022 1:54 AMTags
E-Comm: Spy TrendBackgrid; Frederic Monceau; Instagram

It turns out you don't have to be a celebrity on the run from paparazzi to rock an incognito look like Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski, or Paige DeSorbo. The spy trend is the newest cool-girl trend to take the world of celebrity street style by storm. This celeb-loved look is giving chic, mysterious, sexy it-girl vibes, and we're totally here for it! If you see us rebranding our wardrobe by making it dark and mysterious, now you know why. 

The look is defined by black from head to toe which is the perfect monochromatic palette cleanser from other trends that are more colorful and loud. The spy trend features long coats, lots of leather, 90s shoulder bags, tall, sexy boots, black shades, and either a black hat or a slicked-back bun. You'll feel like a strong Bond Girl, one of Charlie's Angels, Mrs. Smith, or a part of the Matrix. 

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to scroll below for 16 pieces that will help you rock the chic, mysterious spy trend.  

ADE WU Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Retro 90s Sunglasses

These small, black, rectangular sunglasses are the 90s vibes that will complete any spy-inspired outfit. The best part? They're under $8!  

$15
$8
Amazon

Dollger Square Cat Eye Sunglasses for Women

How chic are these? Hide your eyes with these sassy, trending cat eye glasses.  

$13
Amazon

Black Contrast Faux Fur Belted Short Jacket

This faux leather jacket looks so luxurious. You'll feel like you're jetting off to Europe to go on a secret mission. 

$95
$43
Pretty Little Thing

Plus Black Faux Leather Drop Arm Midi Trench

This size-inclusive style is so chic and perfect for an it-girl winter. 

$115
$46
Pretty Little Thing

Xiangniu Knotted Women Handbag Pu Leather

This bag looks designer, but it's only $35!

$35
Amazon

JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag - Black Croc

Here's another little black shoulder bag that is giving all the 90s vibes in all the best ways.

$59
$46
JW PEI
$39
Amazon

ZLUXURQ Luxury Italian Soft Leather Gloves for Women

A good pair of leather gloves can go a long way for a chic winter outfit. Throw these on and you'll feel like you're on a mission to steal diamonds. What's more exciting or luxurious than that? 

$22
Amazon

Vegan Leather Split-Hem Pants

Trust us: you need a good pair of leather pants in your wardrobe this season. 

$99
$80
Abercrombie & Fitch

Better Than Leather Good Icon

One of our go-to brands, Good American, has the cutest leather pants to complete your spy ensemble! They come in sizes 00-26. 

$175
Good American

Macey Pants Black

Sultry, empowered cool-girl vibes are what the spy trend is all about. These pants are giving us just that! 

$60
Princess Polly

Wayde Black Leather Boot

Everyone needs a pair of chunky tall boots in their closet this season. The best part? These boots are so comfortable, you'll have no problem completing any of your missions. 

$190
$130
Steve Madden

Truffle Collection heeled sock boots in black

These are so sleek, we couldn't help but add to cart immediately! 

$67
$35
Asos

ASOS DESIGN faux fur roll back bucket hat in black

Go incognito with this trending faux fur bucket hat!

$20
Asos

ASOS DESIGN plain baseball cap with improved fit in black

A good black baseball cap will never go out of style, and it's the perfect chic addition to your under cover look! 

$9
$8
Asos

TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips

We think these big black claw clips are perfect for rocking a sleek low bun, a signature hairstyle of Mrs. Hailey Bieber. 

$17
$14
Amazon

Ouai Finishing Creme

Make your hair extra sleek with Ouai's Finishing Creme, and your spy ensemble will look even more chic and luxurious. 

$24
Revolve

