Ghosts Gets a Season 2: See the Cast's Spirited Reaction

The spirits will continue to haunt Woodstone Manor, as Ghosts has been renewed for a second season at CBS. See the cast's reaction to the news.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 25, 2022 1:25 AMTags
TVCBSCelebrities
Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

There's no need for a séance, because CBS has finally revealed Ghosts' fate.

On Monday, Jan. 24, the network announced that the freshman sitcom, based off the British comedy of the same name, will return for a second season. CBS broke the news on the Ghosts Twitter account by sharing a sweet video of the cast being surprised with the renewal news.

"This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS," the announcement read, "but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news—Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2!"

In behind-the-scenes footage, the cast—which includes Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Rebecca Wisocky and more—was tricked into thinking that they were filming a Valentine's Day promo. After doing one take, a producer intervened and instructed, "Rose, can you say, 'Catch us next fall because we're officially picked up for season two'?"

As there had yet to be word about Ghosts' second season, the cast reacted, unsurprisingly, elated. There was lots of jumping for joy and several people shouted "What?"

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

For those who've yet to join the haunt, Ghosts follows Samantha and Jay, who inherit a dream estate from a distant relative, only to discover that their dream home is riddled with spirits who've died on the property. However, only Samantha can see the ghosts, having survived a near-death experience.

Trending Stories

1

Secrets of Playboy Bombshells: Sex Rings, Kidnappings & More

2

Watch Pete Davidson Break Character on This Hilarious SNL Skit

3

Marilyn Manson Denies He "Essentially Raped” Evan Rachel Wood on Set

Intrigued? Don't fret, you have plenty of time to catch up on the first season, as it airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

For a status update on your other favorite shows, scroll through the gallery below.

CBS Broadcasting, Inc
Renewed: Ghosts (CBS)

The spirits will continue to haunt Woodstone Manor, as CBS has renewed Ghosts for a second season.

Rafy/Peacock
Canceled: Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol (Peacock)

It seems Peacock couldn't crack this code, as Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol has been canceled after one season.

CBS
Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

The Neighborhood has been renewed for a fifth season.

CBS
Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

Bob still hearts Abishola, as the comedy has been renewed for a fourth season.

ABC
Canceled: Pooch Perfect (ABC)

ABC has let Pooch Perfect off its leash as the series will not get a second season.

MTV
Canceled: The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV)

MTV canceled The Hills reboot after two season on Jan. 18. 

CBS
Canceled: Bull (CBS)

On Jan. 18, Bull star Michael Weatherly confirmed that the legal drama would be coming to an end in 2022.

Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers//NBC
Canceled: Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)

It's game over for Ellen's Game of Games. NBC has decided to cancel the unscripted series after four seasons.

Peacock
Renewed: One of Us Is Lying (Peacock)

Class is back in session, as Peacock has renewed One of Us Is Lying for a second season.

Kevin Estrada/NETFLIX
Canceled: Gentefied (Netflix)

After two seasons, Gentefied is closing its doors at Netflix.

Hulu
Renewed: The Great (Hulu)

Huzzah! The Great will have a third season, Hulu announced on Jan. 11.

ABC/Justin Stephens
Renewed: Station 19 (ABC)

Station 19 will return for a season 6 at ABC.

AppleTV+
Renewed: The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show will stay on the air for a third season, Apple TV+ confirmed in January 2022.

ABC
Renewed: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for a 19th season at ABC.

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix
Renewed: Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Emily's expat life in Paris will continue, as Netflix has renewed the comedy for a third and fourth season.

Akiva Griffith/Amazon Studios
Canceled: I Know What You Did Last Summer (Prime Video)

Prime Video has canceled I Know What You Did Last Summer after one season.

Trending Stories

1

Secrets of Playboy Bombshells: Sex Rings, Kidnappings & More

2

Why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Just Might Have Staying Power

3

Watch Pete Davidson Break Character on This Hilarious SNL Skit

4

Olivia Munn Shares Photo of Her and Son Malcom Mid-Hair Treatment

5

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Jennie Nguyen's "Disgusting" Social Posts

Latest News

16 Ways to Go Incognito with The Celeb Spy Trend

Update!

Cardi B Awarded $1.25 Million Over Defamation That Made Her "Suicidal"

Ghosts Gets a Season 2: See the Cast's Spirited Reaction

One Tree Hill Fans: Nathan and Haley’s Son Just Turned 21 IRL

Marilyn Manson Denies He "Essentially Raped” Evan Rachel Wood on Set

Exclusive

Ozark's Alfonso Herrera Says Javi Isn't Your Typical Drug Lord

Meet Emilio Estevez's Mighty Ducks Replacement