One Tree Hill Fans: Nathan and Haley’s Son Just Turned 21 IRL and Looks All Grown Up

Jamie Lucas Scott, you are making us all feel old!

Jackson Brundage, the child actor who captured hearts on the teen drama One Tree Hill, officially turned 21 on Jan. 21, leaving fans bursting with nostalgia!

To celebrate, he shared a pic of himself holding up a peace sign and wrote on his Instagram Story, "21 today! Any alcohol recommendations?"

On the hit CW series, Jackson played the son of Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) and Hailey James Scott (Bethany Joy Lenz) after the show's timeline flashed forward four years at the beginning of its fifth season. His character was known for his adorable short stature, quick wit, forgiving heart and love for his pet rabbit Chester. He also had big dreams to play basketball, just like his dad.

Jackson joined the cast in 2008 and stayed on until the series' conclusion in 2012. After OTH, he went on in the Nick at Nite sitcom See Dad Run starring Scott Baio and performed in a number of voiceover roles, including the original Foo in the Nickelodeon series Harvey Beaks and Pablo in Einstein Pals.