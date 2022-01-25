Marilyn Manson Denies Evan Rachel Wood's Claim He "Essentially Raped” Her While Filming 2007 Music Video

Watch : Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and rape.

Nearly a year after accusing ex Marilyn Manson of abuse, Evan Rachel Wood has alleged that he "essentially raped" her while they filmed a music video together in 2007.

In the two-part documentary Phoenix Rising, the first of which premiered on Jan. 23 at the Sundance Film Festival, Wood shared her alleged experience on the set of "Heart-Shaped Glasses" when she was 19 years old and he was about 38.

According to People, the Thirteen actress said she was "coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses." In Phoenix Rising, she alleged, "That's when the first crime was committed against me. I was essentially raped on-camera."

Manson, now 53, denied her accusations in a statement from his lawyer to E! News on Jan. 24. He said the rocker (real name Brian Warner) "did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth."