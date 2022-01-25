Ozark's Alfonso Herrera Says Javi Isn't Your Typical Drug Lord

Watch : Laura Linney Gushes Over "Ozark" at 2019 Emmys

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

When people think of cartel leaders, they imagine infamous figures like Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Pablo Escobar. But in Netflix's Ozark, Alfonso Herrera's character, Javi, is representing a new generation of drug lords.

In part one of season four, Javi is introduced as the nephew of drug lord Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), who is working with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) to secure a deal with the FBI that would help Omar avoid criminal charges. Javi wants to prove that he can be an asset to his uncle and intervenes—unintentionally posing a potential threat to their negotiations with the FBI.

So far, Alfonso's character has been labeled a villain on social media, but in an interview with E! News, the star says there's more to Javi than meets the eye. "He just wants to be part of something important and is trying to build something bigger than just a family," the Rebelde star explains, adding that Javi gets a bad rap because he'll do "whatever" it takes to achieve his goals, even if it means murdering people who get in his way.