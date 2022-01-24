Emilio Estevez's Mighty Ducks Replacement Is a Delightfully Unexpected Surprise

Watch : Lauren Graham Promises a Nostalgic Return to "Mighty Ducks"

Can we get a "Quack, Quack" for Josh Duhamel?

On Monday, Jan. 24, Disney+ announced that the Las Vegas alum is joining season two of the sports series as Coach Gavin Cole. According to the character description, Coach Cole is a former NHL star who heads an intense hockey institute, which serves as the new season's setting.

Duhamel will be skating into a position previously held by Emilio Estevez, who reprised his iconic Mighty Ducks movie role of Gordon Bombay for season one. Then back in November, news broke that Estevez would not return for season two.

Initially, it was reported that ABC Signature production studio chose not to renew Estevez's contract because the actor wouldn't confirm that he'd comply with the COVID-19 vaccination policy. Estevez himself shut down the allegation, telling Deadline that he chose not to do season two over a "contract dispute and not, as some would believe an anti-vaccine position."