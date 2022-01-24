Finneas’ Embarrassing Encounter With Taylor Swift Will Make You Cringe

Watch : Billie Eilish & Finneas Celebrate Early Grammy Wins

Taylor Swift made Finneas turn red!

The singer-songwriter-producer recalled what he considers to be his "most embarrassing moment" during a Q&A session with fans on his Instagram Stories on Jan. 22.

The 24-year-old musician, who is the older brother of singer Billie Eilish, revealed he was invited to Taylor's birthday party last month. At the bash, Finneas was mortified when he tripped over his words in front of the 11-time Grammy winner.

"I said ‘thanks for coming' to Taylor Swift at her own birthday party," Finneas admitted. "Meant to say ‘thanks for inviting me' or whatever obviously."

Finneus first rose to fame in 2019 when he co-wrote and produced Billie's debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Alongside his sister, he went on to win five trophies at the 2020 Grammy Awards, including Producer of the Year. He has also collaborated on tracks with Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez and John Legend.