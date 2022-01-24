Finneas’ Embarrassing Encounter With Taylor Swift Will Make You Cringe

Finneas recalled a mortifying moment between him and Taylor Swift that took place at the Red singer’s’ 32nd birthday party last December.

Taylor Swift made Finneas turn red!

The singer-songwriter-producer recalled what he considers to be his "most embarrassing moment" during a Q&A session with fans on his Instagram Stories on Jan. 22.

The 24-year-old musician, who is the older brother of singer Billie Eilish, revealed he was invited to Taylor's birthday party last month. At the bash, Finneas was mortified when he tripped over his words in front of the 11-time Grammy winner.

"I said ‘thanks for coming' to Taylor Swift at her own birthday party," Finneas admitted. "Meant to say ‘thanks for inviting me' or whatever obviously."

Finneus first rose to fame in 2019 when he co-wrote and produced Billie's debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Alongside his sister, he went on to win five trophies at the 2020 Grammy Awards, including Producer of the Year. He has also collaborated on tracks with Camila CabelloSelena Gomez and John Legend.

While Finneas was embarrassed by the gaff, Taylor didn't seem to mind. The folklore singer was busy celebrating her big day on Dec. 13 alongside friend Alana Haim, who turned 30 just two days later.

Celeb guests included Alana's sister turned bandmate Este Haim, her Licorice Pizza co-star Cooper Hoffman (the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman), 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, model Martha Hunt, Space Force actress Diana Silvers, "Unlearn" singer Gracie Abrams and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

In fun photos shared to Instagram, the birthday girls are seen blowing out the candles on their cakes and dancing the night away with their besties.

"*Don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30," Taylor captioned the party pics. "Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much."

