See Sharon Stone, Conan O'Brien and More Stars Solve Crimes in Murderville Trailer

Will Arnett is filling a void we didn't know existed.

On Monday, Jan. 24, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the upcoming series Murderville, which features the Arrested Development star in the role of lead detective Terry Seattle. In the preview, a mustachioed Terry attempts to solve murders with the help of celebrities, including Sharon Stone, Kumail Nanjiani and Marshawn Lynch.

At first glance, the show seems like any other police comedy out there—Reno 911, Brooklyn 99, Psych—but there's one thing that makes Murderville stand out above the rest: The guest stars don't have a script. So while Terry and the rest of the cast know where the investigation is going, the "detectives in training" are required to improvise to keep the plot moving.

Think Ashton Kutcher's Punk'd with less anxiety and more improv.

And of course, Will doesn't entirely abandon his guest stars. With the Basic Instinct actress, for example, he helps her come up with the character Eva Braunfinger, who has a thick German accent and seemingly little experience in autopsies.