The 14 Best Candies and Chocolates to Give Your Valentine This Year

Candy hearts, chocolates, and all kinds of sweet treats make for some of the best gifts to give your Valentine. If you're looking for something that's delicious, unique and totally special, we've got a ton of tasty options for you.

Valentine's Day isn't complete with truffles and you'll find some really fabulous boxes from Harry & David, Godiva, and Simply Chocolate. For something extra romantic, you can't go wrong with some chocolate dipped strawberries. There are even playful options for both kids and adults this year, like this breakable chocolate heart that comes with a small wooden mallet. Cute and fun!

We've rounded up all the best chocolates and candies you can get your Valentine this year. Check those out below.