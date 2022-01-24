Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on RHOSLC Star Jennie Nguyen's "Disgusting" Social Media Posts

Watch : Andy Cohen "Regrets" Dissing Ryan Seacrest on NYE

Setting the record straight.

Andy Cohen is breaking his silence on the controversy surrounding The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jennie Nguyen, whose racially-insensitive Facebook posts from 2020 recently resurfaced causing major backlash.

"The posts were very upsetting, rightfully, and disgusting," the Bravo host said during his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Monday, Jan. 24, explaining that he felt the need to speak out after Sunday's Watch What Happens Live episode, which featured Jennie's longtime friend and RHOSLC co-star Lisa Barlow, who only briefly addressed the situation.

As Andy put it, "People were very upset about the lack of discussion on last night's episode relating to Jennie's disgusting and upsetting posts, and I've also seen all the tweets wanting to know what's being done about those posts."

He continued, but not before providing some important context: The WWHL episode was taped last Wednesday, just as Jennie's posts were going viral. In fact, it wasn't until Wednesday evening that Jennie issued her apology.