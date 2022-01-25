15 Creative, Practical, & Adventurous Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Long Distance Couples

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Being in a relationship is not always easy, especially when you and your significant other live far apart. Long distance dating comes with its own unique set of challenges on a daily basis, but especially when there's a holiday or a special occasion. Whether you're new to dating long distance or you've already used up your top-notch gift ideas throughout the years, we have you covered with some solid gift suggestions that your significant other will appreciate this Valentine's Day.
We found practical gifts, sentimental presents, creative suggestions, and some adventurous picks for that special someone in your life.
Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand
You're probably on the phone a lot with your significant other. Whether it's a FaceTime, a Zoom session, or a good old-fashioned audio call, that can take up a lot of time. If you're tired of holding your phone, give your hand a break, and get one of these little stands. It props up for phone for a FaceTime session and you can use it as a charging station.
It's available in five different colors and it has 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Knock Knock Why I Miss You Fill in the Love Book Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal
If your spouse loves words of affirmation, they will appreciate this fill-in-the-blank journal, especially if you write in your responses for them as a gift. This is such a popular present pick that it has 10,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
One of the key aspects to sustaining a long distance relationship is to make sure you have plans in the works, from a trip on the calendar to TV-watching plans. This scratch-off poster has 100 classic movies on it. Just scratch one off, watch that movie, and keep going until you two have seen them all together.
This gift has rave reviews from Uncommon Goods and Amazon shoppers, with 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sexy Truth or Dare: Pick-a-Stick
Make the most of your time together with a sexy game of truth or dare. Instead of coming up with the prompts yourself, this has 50, fun choices for you two to experience together.
Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket- 8 to 25 Pounds
If you hate sleeping alone, a weighted blanket is just what you need to feel a hug-like comfort while you lay down. Weighted blankets increase relaxation and relieve stress. Most weighted blankets are small, but Nuzzie has blankets that are the size of your whole bed, which is a must whether you're sleeping alone or with your boo. These are a complete and total game-changer for any one who has trouble sleeping.
Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger
This gift is the perfect hybrid between the modern, digital world and the old school love note. Download an app to send messages to this love not box. When a message is received, the heart spins around until the lid is opened to reveal your note.
There's a black and white version and a color version with photos available at both Uncommon Goods and Amazon.
We-Vibe Moxie with Remote
This wearable vibrator can be paired with its remote or it can be controlled via app from anywhere, which is a total game-changer for long distance couples.
HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag
This duffel is just what you need for weekend trips. It's the perfect size and has internal and external pockets to make sure that you stay organized. It's also the perfect size for a carry-on if you don't want to check a bag for your next flight. And if you want to check a bag and bring this duffel, it has a sleeve on the back, which makes it easy to slip onto your suitcase's handle. This bag also comes in pink, blue, green, purple, and grey. It has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and a seal of approval from Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.
Our Moments Couples: 100 Thought Provoking Conversation Starters for Great Relationships
Enhance your quality time with these thought provoking conversation starters. This deck of cards has 100 prompts that are great for new couples or for pairs who have been together for decades. This gift has 14,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Personalized Heart Map on Canvas
Here's another suggestion for those sentimental gift lovers. If you're looking for some comfort during your time apart, this personalized map can be customized with the two locations of your choice, your names, a message, and a date.
Rent a House for the Weekend
Plan a trip to a place in between the two of you or another destination of your choice. Booking a VRBO is always a good idea for some quality time as a couple.
Aerangis The Beginning Candle
Scent can be a great trigger for memories and a good mood. Keep one of these at your place and another at theirs. Having the same scent at both homes can be a comforting reminder of your time together until you're able to reunite again. This specific candle has a clean, cozy scent.
Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture
A picture is worth a thousand words, right? If you love taking photos and want to display them beyond posting on social media, get a digital picture frame. It doesn't take up much space and you can have so many photos on display. This one is easy to set up, connects to wifi so you can update it from anywhere, and it's Alexa-compatible. You can even choose from an array of different colors. This digital frame even earned a highly-coveted spot on Oprah's Favorite Things List.
Personalized Any States Ring
If you live in two different states, get your partner a customized ring that can be personalized with the two states of your choice. This ring comes in rose gold, yellow gold, white gold, and silver-plated options.
If you're looking for more great Valentine's Day gift ideas, here are some suggestions based on their love language.