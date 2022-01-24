Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif's Baby Girl Paulina Just Hit This Major Milestone

They grow up so fast.
Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif is sharing a sweet update on his and wife Brittany's 1-year-old daughter Paulina, and it turns out the couple's baby girl just hit a very big milestone.
"Last week she started walking a little bit," Paul told E! News exclusively on Jan. 24 before the return of Botched tomorrow. "[She] stands up and takes a few steps. So she's doing that, which is incredible. I mean the walking is the big thing. And the next thing that's absolutely, incredibly cute is a few more words. But she's got a big beautiful, smily, happy personality. Being a dad again at my age, especially to a little girl, is absolutely incredible."
Paul revealed Paulina, who was born in October 2020, "says 'dada,' not 'mama' yet."
The 59-year-old plastic surgeon and TV star added, "We were feeding her the other day, some finger food, and then Sharky the German Shepherd wasn't that far off. And so she's grabbing the food and dropping it on the floor and watching the dog eat the food, and that was extremely cute."
So do Paul and Brittany plan on having any more children together? "No, I think I'm good. I've got four kids," he shared, noting his three sons from his previous marriage. "My kids, all my children, they love her."
As for the new season of Botched, which premiere Tuesday at 9 p.m., Paul calls it, "Transformational, freaky, weird and just kind of shocking...What's unusual about this season is we're seeing things we've never seen before."
Paul cited one particularly tragic case of a rock musician who suffered, "horrible complications with his lower eyelids. His lower eyelids are pulled all the way down so he looks deformed. It ruined his whole music practice, being out in public performing, writing, always wearing sunglasses and it changed his whole life that it pretty much made him a hermit."
Fans will also be treated to the return of a past patient: Jessica Alves, who formerly went by the name Rodrigo or The Human Ken Doll.
"I had no clue when I saw Jessica, I had no idea that was Rodrigo. I think maybe Dubrow did, but not me," Paul said. "That was a shock seeing that transformation, and it was a great transformation. I had no clue that Rodrigo had become Jessica."