Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Olympic Collection Deserves a Gold Medal for Comfort

Once again, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has partnered with Team USA to create a capsule collection for the female athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic games. SKIMS provided sleepwear, loungewear, and underwear for the 2021 Summer Games athletes. They also made the limited edition available to the rest of us and it sold out in less than 24 hours. This time around, SKIMS expanded the collection with even more products, including some ultra-soft pieces made from the Cozy fabric.
"Our collection of lounge and sleepwear was designed with these inspiring women in mind, and I'm so proud that Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be wearing SKIMS again during their down time," Kim said in a press release.
Support your favorite athletes and feel super comfortable with pieces from the limited edition SKIMS collection. Check out some of our favorites below.
SKIMS Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Robe, Bralette & Joggers
The SKIMS team has redefined comfort with the Cozy collection. This is seriously the most comfortable, warm fabric, which makes it the perfect addition to the Olympic Capsule. This could be your go-to Olympics-watching robe. If you love a set, pair it with the equally plush drawstring joggers that have an American flag and "Team USA" written on them. And, if you want to go all out, throw in the Team USA bralette.
If you love the white, you need to see the grey version of all these styles. They're just too cute.
SKIMS Paralympic Capsule Flag Socks
Cheer on Team USA with these socks. They're knitted with the Team USA logo and the official Paralympic agitos. These socks also come in tan, grey, and navy.
SKIMS Olympic Capsule Rib Cropped Sleep T-Shirt & Rib Sleep Pant
This Team USA t-shirt comes in grey, navy, white, and tan. It's comfortable enough to sleep in and you can get away with wearing it out and about to show off your team pride. These wide-leg lounge pants are a definite winner with the official Olympic rings embroidered on the top left.
SKIMS Paralympic Capsule Rib Sleep Legging
These leggings are embroidered the official Paralympic agitos and the Team USA logo is printed on the top left hip. They are so comfortable that you'll want to wear them even when you're not sleeping. They're also available in brown, grey, and navy.
SKIMS Olympic Capsule Rib Boy Short & Paralympic Rib Boy Short
These high-waisted boy shorts have full-back coverage and the official Olympic rings at the front. The white shorts have colorful embroidery while the navy, tan, and grey have white stitching. There's a Paralympic version of these too.
SKIMS Olympic Capsule Flag Socks
Show your team spirit with some thematic socks. These are available in four different colors.
SKIMS Olympic Capsule Rib Bralette & Ribbed Dip Thong
This bralette has adjustable straps and an elastic underband for comfortable support. It has the Team USA logo at the front and the Olympic rings at the back. Pair it with the matching thong, which also comes in white, tan, and grey.
