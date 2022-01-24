14 Places to Buy Valentine's Day Lingerie That Will Wow

Spice up your V-Day plans with sexy bras, panties, teddies and more lace-adorned pieces.

By Emily Spain Jan 24, 2022 8:39 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleValentine's DayShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Valentine's Day Lingerie

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day is around the corner!

If you've been struck by Cupid's arrow, you're probably on the hunt for the perfect outfit for your V-Day plans—and we're not talking about the outfit you're wearing to dinner. 

To help you find a festive look that will not only wow, but help you feel confident in the bedroom, we rounded up 14 of our favorite destinations for sizzling lingerie, where you can find something you love at every price point.

From heart-adorned bras and barely-there panties to lace-trimmed slips and silk teddies, scroll below for everything you need for a romantic night-in!

read
Rihanna Stuns in Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day Campaign

Glossy Flossy Quarter Cup Bra

It's all in the details! This gorgeous bra features a heart embroidery design, rose gold-tone hardware and a removable glossy heart charm in the center. May we suggest adding on the matching gloves?

$65
Savage X Fenty

Dream Angels Sweet Heart Strappy Thong

Pair this strappy thong with the matching bra for a look that is sure to impress.

 

$35
Victoria's Secret

Trending Stories

1

Secrets of Playboy Bombshells: Sex Rings, Kidnappings & More

2
Exclusive

Here's How Oliver Hudson’s Family Feels About His Naked Instagram Pics

3

Olivia Munn Shares Photo of Her and Son Malcom Mid-Hair Treatment

Foxy Face Half Cup Bra

You'll find the crème de la crème of lingerie at Fleur du Mal! We love this lacy half cup bra that's framed with silk straps.

$128
Fleur du Mal

Noemi Unlined

This unlined babydoll is so cute! Let your partner undo the satin bows one by one.

$50
Adore Me

Roma Sweetheart Satin Chemise

Thanks to the plunge, underwire seamed cups, your girls will get a stylish boost! Not to mention, the side slits make for a fun touch.

$38
$29
Bare Necessities

Women's Oh La La Cheri Annette 3-pc. Embroidered Lingerie Set

For a look that will make their jaw drop, try this bra, garter and panty set!

$79
Kohl's

The Balconette

We love CUUP's bras for Valentine's Day and beyond! With the Balconette, you don't have to sacrifice comfort to look sexy.

$68
CUUP

Fringed Beauty Chemise Set

This fringe chemise paired with the matching g-string is the definition of a red-hot look!

$45
$36
Yandy

Roma Confidential Open Cup Underwire Bra and Open Gusset Thong Set

Bare it all with this open bra and gusset thong set

$36
Nordstrom

Ever-Stretch Leopard Lace Slip

If you're looking for a sexy look with a bit more coverage, we recommend this adorable lace slip from LoveSuze! 

$55
LoveSuze

Frou Frou Bra Black

How cute are the tulle ruffles lining this bra and thong set? It's a definite 'add to cart' for us.

$65
Gooseberry Intimates
$30 thong
Gooseberry Intimates

Silk Teddy

If it has Kim Kardashian's stamp of approval, you know we're buying it! This silk teddy from her brand SKIMS is sure to generate some major heart eyes from your partner.

$118
SKIMS

CouCou Lola Side Ruffle Bralette

Available in four other Cupid-approved hues, this bralette will make you feel flirty and in control.

$52
Only Hearts

Wdirara Women's 4-Piece Satin Floral Lace Lingerie Set

A sexy 4-piece lingerie set under $40? Oh, count us in!

$24-$32
Amazon

Still in the mood to shop? Check out these gifts for your Disney-loving Valentine!

Trending Stories

1

Secrets of Playboy Bombshells: Sex Rings, Kidnappings & More

2
Exclusive

Here's How Oliver Hudson’s Family Feels About His Naked Instagram Pics

3

Olivia Munn Shares Photo of Her and Son Malcom Mid-Hair Treatment

4

Another TV Character Had a Heart Attack on Peloton's Bike

5

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's First Look Teases a Love Pentagon

Latest News

Try to Spot Chris Martin Crashing Dakota Johnson’s Sundance Interview

Olympic Snowboarders Jamie Anderson and Tyler Nicholson Are Engaged

14 Places to Buy Valentine's Day Lingerie That Will Wow

Exclusive

Olympian Gus Kenworthy Has Been Dating Adam Umhoefer for Over 2 Years

Exclusive

Paris Hilton Says Kids Are a "Top" Priority: See How Many She Wants

Exclusive

Here's How Oliver Hudson’s Family Feels About His Naked Instagram Pics

Watch Daniel Craig’s Priceless Reaction to His Bleeding Forehead