Olympian Gus Kenworthy Has Been Dating Adam Umhoefer for Over 2 Years

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"This is a great opportunity for me to start again and compete in three events in 2022," Gus, who won a silver medal in men's slopestyle for the United States in 2014, said in previous a statement announcing his move to Team Great Britain. "I have strong roots in the UK and have been close with many of the athletes. For me, this is an incredible opportunity to join a first-class team and I believe we will be able to deliver great results."

The Essex-born athlete continued, "I am also doing this for my mother who was born and lived in the UK for much of her life, she has always been my greatest supporter throughout my career. She taught me to ski when I was three years old and is the reason I compete today. It's great to now be representing GB—a country which means so much to me and my family."

Gus' latest appearance at The X Games was also his last. He said in a Zoom press conference before the competition that there was "never a question" of skipping it out of COVID-19 concerns.

"This is my last season doing this. X Games is just as important to me as the Olympics," Gus said, per The Aspen Times. "I do think for a lot of athletes that chose not to come this year, it was a really hard decision. I don't think any of those decisions came lightly and I don't think any of those people didn't want to do X Games or didn't care about X Games. I think they did, but for whatever different reason, they didn't want to risk it, whether it be injury or COVID or whatever."