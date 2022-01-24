Olympian Gus Kenworthy Has Been Dating Adam Umhoefer for Over 2 Years

Gus Kenworthy has found someone to share a piste of his heart.
The 30-year-old freestyle skier is dating Adam Umhoefer, a foundation executive at Creative Artists Agency, a source close to the couple exclusively tells E! News.
"Gus and Adam have been in a committed relationship for over two years," the insider shares. "They live together and Adam will be cheering on Gus from home during the Beijing Olympics."
The source adds, "They like to keep as much about their relationship as private as they can, but they love and support one another endlessly."
During The X Games in Aspen over the weekend, Adam, who previously served as the executive director for the American Foundation for Equal Rights, was spotted cheering on Gus in the crowd. Photographer Douglas Friedman shared a photo of the pair kissing following one of Gus' run at the sports competition, writing in the the caption, "Thank you @guskenworthy for a truly inspiring and awsome [sic] night at The X Games."
Gus is currently preparing for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where he will compete for Great Britain as a part of GB Snowsport. The upcoming Winter Games, which opens on Feb. 4, will be his final one before retirement.
"This is a great opportunity for me to start again and compete in three events in 2022," Gus, who won a silver medal in men's slopestyle for the United States in 2014, said in previous a statement announcing his move to Team Great Britain. "I have strong roots in the UK and have been close with many of the athletes. For me, this is an incredible opportunity to join a first-class team and I believe we will be able to deliver great results."
The Essex-born athlete continued, "I am also doing this for my mother who was born and lived in the UK for much of her life, she has always been my greatest supporter throughout my career. She taught me to ski when I was three years old and is the reason I compete today. It's great to now be representing GB—a country which means so much to me and my family."
Gus' latest appearance at The X Games was also his last. He said in a Zoom press conference before the competition that there was "never a question" of skipping it out of COVID-19 concerns.
"This is my last season doing this. X Games is just as important to me as the Olympics," Gus said, per The Aspen Times. "I do think for a lot of athletes that chose not to come this year, it was a really hard decision. I don't think any of those decisions came lightly and I don't think any of those people didn't want to do X Games or didn't care about X Games. I think they did, but for whatever different reason, they didn't want to risk it, whether it be injury or COVID or whatever."
He added, "I think that was a calculation a lot of people had to make and I know it was a really, really tough decision for a lot of people to make. But it was no question for me."
Gus was previously linked to Bonding actor Matthew Wilkas. The two broke things off in 2019 after nearly four years together.
