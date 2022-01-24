Paris Hilton Says Becoming a Mom Is a "Top" Priority: Find Out How Many Kids She Wants

Watch : Paris Hilton Says Kids Are a Top Priority: "Possibly 2 to 3"

Paris Hilton is eager to embrace a familial Simple Life.

The socialite recently wed entrepreneur Carter Reum in a lavish three-day ceremony that's currently playing out on the Peacock series Paris In Love, and as she told E! News' Francesca Amiker during Daily Pop on Monday, Jan. 24, she "couldn't be happier."

"He is just everything to me," Paris exclusively said of her husband, though she admitted she's still getting used to using that word. "Just saying that term was very weird for me at first, but we've been together 24/7 so I felt like a married couple this entire time any way."

Paris and Carter went straight from their "fairy tale wedding" to their honeymoon—which ended up lasting an entire seven weeks—but now that they're home, she's eager to hit another relationship milestone: welcoming their first child.

"I cannot wait," Paris revealed. "That is definitely one of my top priorities."