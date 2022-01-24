Exclusive

Paris Hilton Says Becoming a Mom Is a "Top" Priority: Find Out How Many Kids She Wants

By Allison Crist Jan 24, 2022 8:28 PMTags
FamilyReality TVParis HiltonExclusivesCouplesShowsCelebritiesDaily PopPeacockNBCUParis in Love
Watch: Paris Hilton Says Kids Are a Top Priority: "Possibly 2 to 3"

Paris Hilton is eager to embrace a familial Simple Life

The socialite recently wed entrepreneur Carter Reum in a lavish three-day ceremony that's currently playing out on the Peacock series Paris In Love, and as she told E! News' Francesca Amiker during Daily Pop on Monday, Jan. 24, she "couldn't be happier." 

"He is just everything to me," Paris exclusively said of her husband, though she admitted she's still getting used to using that word. "Just saying that term was very weird for me at first, but we've been together 24/7 so I felt like a married couple this entire time any way." 

Paris and Carter went straight from their "fairy tale wedding" to their honeymoon—which ended up lasting an entire seven weeks—but now that they're home, she's eager to hit another relationship milestone: welcoming their first child.

"I cannot wait," Paris revealed. "That is definitely one of my top priorities." 

photos
Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Wedding

According to the fashion icon, she can see herself becoming a mom to "two or three" kids.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock/Peacock

"And I would want twins first," Paris explained. "Or, I don't know, it's hard to say. I always wished I had an older brother because I feel like if I did, they would protect me and things like that in school."

"So maybe a boy first," she added.

Hear more about Paris In Love and Paris' new docu-style podcast series Trapped in Treatment in the above Daily Pop interview!

Paris in Love is currently streaming on Peacock. New episodes drop every Thursday and the two-episode wedding finale will drop Thursday, Jan. 27. Viewers can also watch Paris in Love on E!, premiering Wednesday, February 2 at 10 p.m.

Trending Stories

1

Secrets of Playboy Bombshells: Sex Rings, Kidnappings & More

2

Lea Michele Reveals Son Ever's Face In Heartwarming Photo

3

Olivia Munn Shares Photo of Her and Son Malcom Mid-Hair Treatment

4

Taylor Swift Slams Musician for "F--ked Up" Take on Her Songwriting

5

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Jennie Nguyen's "Disgusting" Social Posts

Latest News

Finneas’ Embarrassing Encounter With Taylor Swift Will Make You Cringe

Taylor Swift Slams Musician for "F--ked Up" Take on Her Songwriting

Sharon Stone and More Stars Solve Crimes in Murderville Trailer

Exclusive

Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's "Relaxed" Trip to Hawaii

The 14 Best Candies and Chocolates to Give Your Valentine This Year

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Jennie Nguyen's "Disgusting" Social Posts

Exclusive

Dr. Paul Nassif's Baby Girl Paulina Just Hit This Major Milestone