Here’s How Oliver Hudson’s Wife & Family Feel About His Love of Naked Instagram Pics

Watch : Why Oliver Hudson Moved in With Goldie & Kurt

Oliver Hudson loves his risqué Instagram posts just as much as his followers do.

The Cleaning Lady actor admitted as much during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Jan. 24, telling host Justin Sylvester and guest emcee Melissa Peterman all about his affinity for sharing the occasional butt pic and how his wife Erinn Bartlett responds when she sees one pop up on her feed.

"I mean, she thinks I'm crazy," Oliver said with a laugh. "Like, my whole entire family. But it's me!"

Simply put, Instagram "is a great place" to express who he is.

"Like, that is fully me," Oliver added. "If I want to be naked, I am going to be naked. I feel like male nudity is funny...There is nothing sexy about it. It is just sort of weird and funny."

That said, it may be awhile before Oliver's followers are treated to another nude photo, as he and Erinn, along with their three children, are currently living with his mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.