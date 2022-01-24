A Love Pentagon & Rough Waters Threaten the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Crew in Season 3 First Look

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 is setting sail next month! Watch the wild first look now to see Captain Glenn Shephard's crew get tangled in hookups, bad weather and so much more.

Oh ship!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is officially set to return for a third season on Monday, Feb. 21, and based on this just-released sneak peek, Captain Glenn Shephard's crew is in for the ride of a lifetime.

Joining him on board the Parsifal III are last season's chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King, the latter of which is apparently determined to lay low this season. 

As Gary puts it in the trailer, "I was the cause of a little drama last season. I'm not gonna have sex with the first chick that throws herself at me. Gary's new leaf has been turned, girl!"

Cue a clip of him making out with newcomer Ashley Marti

However, they're not the only ones getting steamy. With additional newbies chef Marcos Spaziani, second stew Gabriela Barragan and deckhands Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson also in the mix, a love pentagon of sorts seems to be forming. 

"All of you are forgetting the f--king lack of basic respect," Daisy says in the sneak peek. "You don't f--k somebody and f--k somebody else."

In addition to the on-board drama, the Sailing Yacht crew will also be up against the elements. Rough waters have everyone—including the charter guests—falling all over the place, resulting in a litany of gruesome injuries. 

The trailer also teases a dangerous, potentially vessel-crippling accident that threatens the safety of everyone on board. 

All in all, there's no telling just how wild the journey through Menorca, Spain is going to be.

Check out the full sneak peek in the above clip!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season three kicks off with a supersized premiere episode on Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Catch up with past seasons any time on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

