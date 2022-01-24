A Love Pentagon & Rough Waters Threaten the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Crew in Season 3 First Look

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Oh ship!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is officially set to return for a third season on Monday, Feb. 21, and based on this just-released sneak peek, Captain Glenn Shephard's crew is in for the ride of a lifetime.

Joining him on board the Parsifal III are last season's chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King, the latter of which is apparently determined to lay low this season.

As Gary puts it in the trailer, "I was the cause of a little drama last season. I'm not gonna have sex with the first chick that throws herself at me. Gary's new leaf has been turned, girl!"

Cue a clip of him making out with newcomer Ashley Marti.

However, they're not the only ones getting steamy. With additional newbies chef Marcos Spaziani, second stew Gabriela Barragan and deckhands Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson also in the mix, a love pentagon of sorts seems to be forming.