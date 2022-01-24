Watch Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Pop Champagne After Kansas City Chiefs' Epic Win

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round NFL playoff game, Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews celebrated by spraying a bottle of bubbly.

Watch: Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Forget raising a glass of champagne.

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews popped the whole bottle and doused fans in bubbly after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round NFL playoff game in Missouri on Jan. 23.

"Oops," Matthews wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the celebratory moment. "#LETSGOOOOO." 

Although, the spectators didn't seem to mind. "To all the fans who said do this, I freaking love y'all," Matthews also wrote on Instagram Stories. "#ChiefsKingdom is the best fans in the world!!!!" 

The game was a nail-biter with the Kansas City Chiefs winning in overtime and securing a final score of 42 to 36. Matthews cheered on her quarterback beau from a stadium suite, sporting the team's colors with an all-gold ensemble.

And she wasn't the only one in the family rooting for Mahomes. The couple's 11-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes was also there, wearing a polka-dot dress and a Kansas City Chiefs hat in support of her dad. 

Next week, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers will compete against the Los Angeles Rams to see which two teams will play in the Super Bowl

And if Mahomes and his teammates were to secure another Super Bowl victory, it wouldn't be the only ring he'd be adding to his collection.

The 26-year-old athlete is set to wed Matthews, also 26, this year.

The high school sweethearts got engaged in September 2020, and in December, Brittany posted pictures from her queen of hearts-themed bridal shower with the words, "Let the countdown begin."

