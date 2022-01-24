Watch Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Pop Champagne After Kansas City Chiefs' Epic Win

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round NFL playoff game, Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews celebrated by spraying a bottle of bubbly.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 24, 2022 3:20 PMTags
SportsCouplesFootballCelebrities
Watch: Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Forget raising a glass of champagne.

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews popped the whole bottle and doused fans in bubbly after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round NFL playoff game in Missouri on Jan. 23.

"Oops," Matthews wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the celebratory moment. "#LETSGOOOOO." 

Although, the spectators didn't seem to mind. "To all the fans who said do this, I freaking love y'all," Matthews also wrote on Instagram Stories. "#ChiefsKingdom is the best fans in the world!!!!" 

The game was a nail-biter with the Kansas City Chiefs winning in overtime and securing a final score of 42 to 36. Matthews cheered on her quarterback beau from a stadium suite, sporting the team's colors with an all-gold ensemble.

And she wasn't the only one in the family rooting for Mahomes. The couple's 11-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes was also there, wearing a polka-dot dress and a Kansas City Chiefs hat in support of her dad. 

photos
16 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Next week, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers will compete against the Los Angeles Rams to see which two teams will play in the Super Bowl

Trending Stories

1

Watch Pete Davidson Break Character on This Hilarious SNL Skit

2

Lea Michele Reveals Son Ever's Face In Heartwarming Photo

3

Olivia Munn Shares Photo of Her and Son Malcom Mid-Hair Treatment

And if Mahomes and his teammates were to secure another Super Bowl victory, it wouldn't be the only ring he'd be adding to his collection.

Instagram

The 26-year-old athlete is set to wed Matthews, also 26, this year.

Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The high school sweethearts got engaged in September 2020, and in December, Brittany posted pictures from her queen of hearts-themed bridal shower with the words, "Let the countdown begin."

Trending Stories

1

Watch Pete Davidson Break Character on This Hilarious SNL Skit

2

Lea Michele Reveals Son Ever's Face In Heartwarming Photo

3

Why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Just Might Have Staying Power

4

Garrett Hedlund Reportedly Arrested For Public Intoxication

5

“Material Girl” Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Curly Hair in New Pics

Latest News

Beloved Bra Brand CUUP is Having a Rare Sale

See Brittany Matthews' Epic Celebration After Patrick Mahomes' Big Win

Garrett Hedlund Reportedly Arrested For Public Intoxication

Exclusive

Candace Bushnell Reveals Why Your Career Is A Lot Like a Relationship

Broadway's Harry Potter Fires Star After Conduct Complaint

Exclusive

Adam Rippon Has a Golden Request for Anyone Watching the Olympics

Last Day to Shop 70% Off Deals From Fenty Beauty by Rihanna