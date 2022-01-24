Garrett Hedlund Arrested For Public Intoxication

Watch : Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Split 1 Year After Welcoming Baby

Garrett Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication over the weekend.

Deputy Sheriff Michael Bell of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirms to E! News that the Country Strong actor was taken into custody in on Saturday, Jan. 22, and charged with the misdemeanor. Hedlund was released on Sunday, Jan. 23, after posting his $1200 bail. His next court date is set for March 28.

A rep for Hedlund could not be reached for comment.

The Tron: Legacy star's arrest occurred on the same day it was announced that he had broken up with his long-time girlfriend Emma Roberts. He also shares a one-year-old son, Rhodes Hedlund, with the actress.

As an insider exclusively told E! News, "They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son."

However, this isn't the only legal trouble Hedlund has faced this week. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actor was sued for negligence on Jan. 21 by Marina Venegas and her daughter, Jennifer Castillo, who alleged that he responsible for a head-on collision in Los Angeles almost two years earlier on Jan. 24, 2020.