Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's James Snyder Fired After Conduct Investigation

Following an investigation into claims of conduct against Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star James Snyder, the producers of the Broadway show announced his termination on Jan. 23.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star James Snyder has been dropped from the Broadway production.

In a statement to E! News on Jan. 23, producers for the show confirmed the decision to fire the actor, explaining that on Nov. 19, they "for the first time received a complaint from [co-star] Diane Davis regarding the conduct of fellow cast member James Snyder. Immediately upon receiving this complaint, the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation's completion."

"At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract," the statement continued. "Ms. Davis has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy—and to maintain the integrity of the investigation—we will make no further comment regarding the matter."

E! News has reached out to Snyder's reps for comment and has not heard back. The exact nature of the conduct has not been specified.

In the Broadway production, Davis stars in the role of Ginny Potter, the wife of Snyder's character, Harry. Snyder had been starring as the titular role in the Broadway production since March 2019.

In their statement, the show's producers added, "We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

"This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate," the statement continued. "We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is an award-winning British two-part play that premiered in London in 2016.
 

