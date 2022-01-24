See Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reunite With TV Daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons reunited this weekend to take in a show. As the actor wrote on Instagram, “Father daughter date night!”

Family is forever!

Nearly two years after Modern Family's end, onscreen father-daughter duo Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons reunited to take in the musical production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Los Angeles.

"Father daughter date night!" Ferguson wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the former costars at the Ahmanson Theatre on Jan. 22. "This time @jamiemusical @ctgla."

As fans well know, Ferguson, 46, played Mitchell Pritchett on all 11 seasons of the hit TV series. Anderson-Emmons, 14, joined the cast in season three and portrayed Mitchell and husband Cameron Tucker's (Eric Stonestreet) daughter Lily.

And while Modern Family aired its final episode in April 2020, the castmates have stayed in touch. Earlier this month, Anderson-Emmons and Ferguson saw A Christmas Carol and Ferguson posted a picture from the outing along with the hashtag #TheyGrowUpSoFast.

In real life, Ferguson is married to Justin Mikita, and they're parents to 18-month-old son Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

Modern Family Cast: What's Next After 11 Years Together?

Anderson-Emmons is the daughter of actress and comedian Amy Anderson and businessman Kent Emmons

To see the stars of Modern Family and what they're up to now, scroll on.

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy

Sarah Hyland was 18 when she began playing Haley Dunphy, and is now 31. She's about to get married to Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, and is working on a pilot with Emily V. Gordon, based on real-life experiences. 

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy

Ariel Winter was 11 when Modern Family began, and is now 23. She hasn't announced any future projects just yet. 

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy

Nolan Gould was 10 years old at the start of the series, and he's now 23. He's in an upcoming movie called Camp with Joey King, he's kind of ripped now, and never forget our favorite fun fact about Nolan Gould: He's a member of Mensa! 

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons was three when she joined the cast in 2011, and is now 14. 

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado

Rico Rodriguez was 10 when the show began, and is now 23. 

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett

Jeremy Maguire, who plays Joe, wasn't yet born when the shoe premiered in 2009. He was born in 2011, and joined the show in 2015. He's now 10! 

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy

Ty Burrell was 41 at the start of the series, and is now 54. He's currently lending his voice to Fox's animated series Duncanville

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett

Sofia Vergara was 36 when Modern started filming, and is now 49. In 2020 she signed on to be a judge on America's Got Talent and is starring in the Netflix series Griselda. She is also happily married to Hollywood hunk Joe Manganiello.

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy

Julie Bowen was 39 at the start of the series, and is now 51. She starred in the 2020 filme Hubie Halloween alongside Adam Sandler and is producing and starring in an upcoming pilot called Raised by Wolves.

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett

Jesse Tyler Ferguson was 33 during the pilot and is now 46. He hosted HGTV's Extreme Makeover Home Edition reboot and in July 2020, he and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child named Beckett.

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Eric Stonestreet as Cam Tucker

Eric Stonestreet was 37 when the pilot filmed, and is now 50.

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett

Ed O'Neill was 63 when Modern began, and is now 75. 

ABC/Jill Greenberg
Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall

Reid Ewing was 20 when the pilot taped, and is now 33.

