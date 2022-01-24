The Best Gifts to Give Your Partner, Based on Their Love Language

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away. If you don't want to get your partner another box of chocolates this year, why not considering shopping for them based on their love language? We talked to Amber Trueblood, licensed marriage and family therapist and author, to learn more about love languages and why it's important to know for your relationship.
Basically, your love language is the way you express and feel love. There are five basic ways we give and receive love, and that's through words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service and physical touch.
"Understanding your partner's love language gives you the power to truly make them feel loved and acknowledged," Amber told E! News. "If you align your words and actions to their 'love language,' they're far more likely to hear and receive the love you're trying to give to them."
Typically, people express love in the way they like to receive it. According to Amber, that only tends to work well for couples who happen to have the same love language. "More often than not, couples 'speak' different love languages, which can leave one or both partners to feel unloved," she shared. "By uncovering and acting on your partner's love language, you're both more likely to feel connected, acknowledged and cared for."
Amber broke down what each love language is all about and helped us pick some gift ideas that would perfectly match. Check those out below.
Words of Affirmation
This love language involves verbal compliments and words of kindness and appreciation. You know this is your primary "love language" if you feel most loved and cared for when someone uses their voice (out loud) to give you compliments. You feel noticed and appreciated when you hear words of affirmation. For example, "Wow you made a beautiful dinner tonight!" "I appreciate you so much." "Thank you for taking the time to go through those bills yesterday."
A Love Journal: 100 Things I Love About You by Cara Kovacs
This fill-in-the-blank journal by Cara Kovacs comes with 100 sweet prompts for you to express what you love about your partner. Sample prompts include "When I first met you I thought to myself..." and "The top five things you have my full permission to brag about are..." The book itself is really cute and the graphics are make it even better.
VNOX Personalized Engraved Love Quote Link Bracelet
Your partner will carry your sweet words of love wherever they go with this customizable love quote link bracelet. There are sizes for both men and women, and you can choose between several messages or have one made with your very own.
Quality Time
This love language involves focused one-on-one time. You know this is your primary love language if you feel most loved and cared for when you spend time doing an activity together, without distractions. Some examples include taking a walk together, cooking and eating dinner together, slow dancing in the middle of your living room, and playing card games — all without checking your phones once.
Talking Pints - Conversation Glassware
No matter how long you've been together, there's always something new to learn about your partner. This set of pint glasses will give you and your S.O. new topics to talk about with each sip you take. So fun!
Crosley CR8005D-WS Cruiser Deluxe
Whether you're planning a romantic night under the stars or cozy night in, Crosley's Cruiser Deluxe can play your couple's playlist wherever you are. It's portable, features built-in speakers, and even allows you to stream your favorite songs from your Bluetooth device. It comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns, so you're guaranteed to find one that totally fits you and your partner's style.
Receiving Gifts
This love language involves the giving of "gifts". You know this is your primary love language if you feel most loved and cared for when you receive thoughtful items, regardless of value. Some examples are a thoughtful, personal note taped to the mirror in the morning, a surprise dessert or bottle of wine at dinner, or personalized one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry.
Personalized All Heart Bangle Set
The best-selling All Heart Bangle Set by Canela Lemoine features hand-stamped, sterling silver bangles with names, dates or special words of your choice. You can choose to get this in a set of two, three, four or five. There's even a matching necklace!
Custom Coordinates Print
Got a place that's special to you and your partner? This personalized latitude and longitude print from Etsy would make a very sweet gift. There are 11 sizes to choose from and prices start at $24.
Acts of Service
This love language involves doing a task or chore. You know this is your primary love language if you feel most loved and cared for when someone performs a task or chore so that you don't have to do it yourself. For example, someone cleans up the kitchen after dinner, offers to pick up the kids from soccer practice, or fixes the sink faucet that's been loose for weeks.
Neck Shoulder Back Massager with Heat
This neck and shoulder massager is a must for those days when you notice your partner looking stressed, tense and overwhelmed. Just gently place this on their shoulders and let it work its magic. It features eight kneading massage nodes, infrared heating, and adjustable speed and direction control. It's also on sale right now for $20 off.
OUAI Chill Pills Bath Bomb
If your partner enjoys nice warm baths after a long day, consider gifting them this jar of luxe bath bombs from OUAI. It's jasmine and rose scented, and infused with good-for-your-skin ingredients like jojoba seed oil and safflower. It's not only soothing, it's also good for the skin. A double-win!
Physical Touch
This love language involves physical contact. You know this is your primary love language if you feel loved and cared for while hugging snuggling, or holding hands. For example, cuddling on the sofa after dinner, holding hands while taking a walk, receiving a back rub after a tense work call, or getting physically intimate.
Giant Chunky Merino Wool Blanket
Planning a low-key movie night at home this Valentine's Day? You and your partner can snuggle up under this gorgeous merino wool blanket from Etsy. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes, and each blanket is made to order.
Groove Scalp Massager 2
Treat your partner to a soothing scalp massage with the vibrating Groove Scalp Massager 2. It was designed to give that "relaxing shampoo at the salon" effect, and it can do a lot of good for their scalp. You can get this in blue or pink.
