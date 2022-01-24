This $11 Hyaluronic Acid Serum Has Over 25,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers say? Check out the following glowing reviews.

"Amazing product. Has kept my skin tight and slowly seeing results for my fine lines. I loved this product so much, I bought a second bottle."

"Best thing ever for dry everything! This serum is incredible. I'm a senior woman who has been battling dry skin, brittle nails and crunchy hair. I've used every type of oil, cream, conditioner, supplements...the list is nearly endless. The first time I used the hyaluronic acid serum, I was amazed. My fingernails were so short I couldn't file off the cracks and splits. I simply applied the serum to my nails like cuticle oil and three weeks later, I finished filing my nails because they were too long. I found that applying few drops of serum to my freshly washed hair leaves it soft and shiny with lots of body. My skin is also now hydrated. No more itching or flaking. The callouses on my feet are gone."

"Great serum for daily use! I've been using it daily for almost three weeks now, and my face is softer and plump. Cannot live without this!"

"Convert for life. Oh my goodness. I am 31, and have some lines that don't just go away anymore. I also hate the texture of my skin, as a few small breakouts during a very stressful time left some ugly scarring on my cheek. I wanted to look into what I could do as far as at home skincare to reduce the scarring, and figured I'd give this a try. I honestly didn't notice any difference other than not waking up with super dry skin until a few days ago when I was looking in the mirror and noticed the lines around my mouth were no longer deep set lines, but sort of plumped up and filled in. Then, tonight as I was washing off my makeup (after getting off an AIRPLANE, no less, which is basically the worst for your skin), I noticed that the bumpy uneven skin on my cheek has been fading into oblivion and is almost completely smooth. My skin feels plumped up, smoother, healthier, and much softer before I even put on a drop of moisturizer. I have never found a product that transformed my skin in just a few short weeks, and can't wait to see how it will continue to improve that texture."

"This serum is better than most at a fraction of the price."

"It works so well! I've been using the HA for about two weeks now, and my skin has felt full and smooth since! It also seems to have reduced oil production and eliminated the formation of whiteheads; I credit that to the HA helping my skin retain water and not having to produce so much oil."

