Christina Aguilera Says She "Couldn’t Be Happier" For Britney Spears After Conservatorship Is Terminated

Watch : Christina Aguilera Slams "Demeaning" Treatment of Britney Spears

No rivalry here.

Christina Aguilera is celebrating Britney Spears' new-found freedom, following the termination of the "Toxic" singer's 13-year conservatorship in November.

The 41-year-old singer—who rose to fame alongside Britney first on the Mickey Mouse Club then again as internationally-beloved pop stars in the early 2000s—touched on the subject during an interview with The Enrique Santos Show on Jan. 21.

When asked if she had talked to Britney since the milestone court ruling, Christina insisted that she "wanted to be careful" in discussing the situation. However, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer did say that speaking with Britney would be something that she would "always be open to."

"I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for but I couldn't be happier for her," Christina said. "Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit."