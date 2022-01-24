Legendary Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Dead at 73

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Wet California Girl at Met Gala

The fashion industry has lost another great.

French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has passed away at the age of 73. The sad news was confirmed on the designer's official Instagram on Jan. 23.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022," the statement read alongside a solid black box. "May his soul Rest In Peace."

The announcement was also shared in French.

Mugler's design career spanned nearly half a century. He rose to fame in the '80s and '90s, establishing himself in the haute couture world for his eccentric, sexy style and dressing big names stars including Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Madonna and, memorably, Demi Moore in the 1993 movie, Indecent Proposal.

The talented French visionary was also known for his high-end cosmetic line which included the mega-popular fragrance, Angel, launched in 1992.

Despite retiring from his brand in 2003, Mugler made the exception to design under the name House of Mugler for his close friend Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala.