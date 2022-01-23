Olivia Munn Shares a Sweet Photo of Her and Son Malcolm While Getting a "Surprise" Hair Treatment at Home

Oh baby! Olivia Munn posted an adorable image of her and son Malcolm, whom she shares with comedian John Mulaney, while receiving a "surprise" blowout from a friend on quiet a Sunday afternoon.

By Emlyn Travis Jan 23, 2022 11:17 PMTags
Kate HudsonCeleb KidsCelebrities
It's the little things—and little ones—in life that make it special!

On Sunday, Jan. 23, Olivia Munn took to Instagram to share that her friend, hairstylist Kylie Fitz, had visited her at home and surprised her with an impromptu pamper session by giving her hair a blowout.

Taken in the mirror by Olivia, the heartwarming photo sees Fitz adding curlers to the top of the X-Men: Apocalypse star's head while she holds onto her son Malcolm, whom she welcomed in December with comedian John Mulaney. The adorable bundle of joy can be seen sleepily gazing off into the distance in his mom's lap with a pacifier in his mouth while wearing a black beanie and comfy sweater.

"When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere," Olivia captioned the sweet post. "Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM!"

A few celebrity friends quickly joined in on the Sunday celebration. "Oh mommy," Kate Hudson commented, adding a heart emoji. "The best to be in that baby space."

Instagram

Since giving birth to Malcolm, Olivia has been open about her post-partum struggles including with breastfeeding.

"Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply," she shared on her Instagram Story on Jan. 19. "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard." 

But she's been reveling in the joys of new motherhood too, calling her little one "the smooshiest smoosh" and sharing adorable videos of him making cooing noises and relaxing in a green-and-white striped onesie on her Instagram Story.

Olivia and John introduced Malcolm to the world by sharing a sweet snap of him on Christmas Eve. "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," John wrote. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

"My Golden Ox baby," Olivia added, referencing her son's Chinese Zodiac animal. "Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays."

