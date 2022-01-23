Lea Michele Reveals Son Ever's Face In Heartwarming Photo With Husband Zandy Reich

We've been waiting for that smile forever and ever!
On Sunday, Jan. 23, Lea Michele wished her husband Zandy Reich a happy birthday and gave fans their first look at the couple's 17-month-old son Ever. The Glee alum posted a seaside photo of her 39-year-old partner smiling as he held their pride and joy. "Greatest man, father, husband and friend," Lea captioned the sweet snap. "I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much."
Matching his doting dad, Ever rocked stylish adult-size Ray-Ban sunglasses, along with a cozy sweater set and coordinating cap. The adorable tot has made the occasional social media appearance in the past, but his face had always been hidden in order to protect his privacy.
Lea and Zandy, who were first linked in July 2017 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Northern California in March 2019. They welcomed Ever, their first child, in August 2020.
The 35-year-old actress exclusively reflected on becoming a mom during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 5.
"The moment that my son was handed to me was truly the greatest moment of my life," Lea gushed. "I've never been more thankful to God than in that moment."
Lea, whose 2021 lullaby album, Forever, was dedicated to to Ever, also looked back on the "low" times throughout her pregnancy where she was fearful for her and her son's safety.
"There were moments where we were told he would not be born, even very late into the journey of pregnancy, which is even scarier because as things go along, you get more and more frightened," Lea noted. "It was just all OK the moment that we saw him."
She continued, "I was pregnant during the pandemic and I used music during my pregnancy, singing to my son, to let him know that everything was OK."
The Broadway star also praised Zandy, who is president of clothing brand AYR, calling him "an incredible father" who helps her relax when life gets chaotic.
"I'm a very anxious person," she admitted to E!. "Luckily it just brings me down to earth and grounds me and helps me to just enjoy it more and be less hard on myself."
She continued, "I'm very lucky to have such a supportive partner."