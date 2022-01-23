Watch Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Channel Their Inner Kim and Khloe Kardashian In Hilarious Video

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have clearly been keeping up!
The couple recreated a memorable moment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians in a hilarious video uploaded to the Game of Thrones alum's TikTok account and the "Sucker" singer's Instagram on Jan 22.
"I'm so jet lagged from Australia," a sleepy-looking Joe lip-syncs in the video over Khloe Kardashian's voice.
Sophie then pretends to be uninterested as she types on her phone, lip-syncing over Kim Kardashian's voice, "You are? "Why?"
"Because I just came back from Australia…," Khloe's voice quips back as Joe mouths the words and flashes a sarcastic smile.
Unfazed, the 25-year-old actress continues to text with her head down. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the chat history on Sophie's phone was with someone named "Pete," seemingly a nod to her character's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.
The iconic audio clip the couple used hails from a 2015 episode of KUWTK in which Khloe is seen venting to her sisters after she had to go to Australia alone for a promotional gig.
Joe and Sophie regularly share glimpses into their relationship on social media. In honor of their fifth anniversary as a couple back in October, Joe shared the cutest TikTok featuring the two toasting to their milestone.
Captioning the clip, "5 years of knowing this one," the Camp Rock star, 32, posted a video of himself and his wife enjoying a dinner date night—which fittingly included a slice of cake with a "Happy 5th Anniversary" topping.
In the background of the video, the Jonas Brothers' hit "Hesitate" played, a sweet touche that didn't go unnoticed by fans. As one user commented, "Imagine the song you use in your anniversary video is the actual song you wrote for your wife. Goals af."
The two confirmed their romance in early 2017 and tied the knot two years later. In July 2020, they welcomed daughter Willa.
While Joe may have nailed the part of Khloe in his latest video, he is looking forward to showcasing his acting abilities beyond social media.
He recently made a surprise cameo as himself on an episode of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones and is hoping to spend more time on the big screen, including a role in the upcoming war drama, Devotion.
"I really enjoy acting," Joe told to E! News in December. "It's definitely something I find really intriguing to become close with your character and find a friendship or relationship with the person you are going to portray and how far you want to take it. It's been awhile since I've been able to act…It's definitely something I want to do more of."