Nick Cannon Says He's "Still Missing My Little Dude" One Month After Son Zen's Death

Watch : Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died

Nick Cannon is remembering his "angel" son Zen.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Nick Cannon Show host shared a photo of him sitting down with five of his children—including twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey—as part of an emotional Instagram tribute to his five-month-old son who died from brain cancer in December.

"Still missing my little dude…," Cannon wrote, "His Spirit and brightness were soo strong."

The actor continued, "We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!"

In July 2021, Cannon welcomed Zen, his seventh child, with model Alyssa Scott. On an episode of his talk show in December, he revealed that Zen had passed away after a battle with brain cancer that was first detected when they took him for a health checkup.

"We thought it would be a routine process," he told the audience at the time. "We went in just to check his sinuses, and they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool."