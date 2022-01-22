RHOSLC's Heather Gay "Shocked" By Castmate Jennie Nguyen's "Blatantly Racist" Remarks

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Heather Gay has entered the chat.

The Beauty Lab + Laser founder is the latest star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to speak out against fellow cast member Jennie Nguyen's recently resurfaced racially-insensitive social media posts from 2020.

"I can finally speak out today and I want to say that I am deeply shocked saddened and disappointed by the blatantly racist and derogatory statements reshared and liked by one of my fellow castmates," she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 21. "There can be no haven in this world for hateful anti-black and violent rhetoric. It is up to all of us to do the work of anti-racism and educate ourselves on the experiences of others."

The mom-of-three said that she is "constantly learning" and aims to use her public platform to "lead with love and empathy while condemning actions of ignorance and racism."

She concluded, "BLACK LIVES MATTER and I will never stand by or support anyone who says otherwise."