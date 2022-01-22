Meat Loaf's Daughter Pens Tribute to Late Musician Dad: "I Love You Always"

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Meat Loaf's daughter Pearl Aday is mourning the loss of her father.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, Pearl, who toured with her dad as part of his live band for almost a decade, posted an emotional tribute to the "Bat Out of Hell" singer on Instagram alongside an image of her hugging him close from behind.

"I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart," she wrote. "We got you. Forever."

On Friday, Jan. 21, Meat Loaf's official Facebook page confirmed that the singer, real name Michael Lee Aday, had passed away but did not reveal his cause of death. He was 74.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the statement began. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man."