See Shirtless Shawn Mendes Accidentally Take a Tumble on Hiking Trail

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back—including gravity!

On Friday, Jan. 21, the "Wonder" singer took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself while out on a hike in Los Angeles...and its not-so-picturesque aftermath after he took a tumble on the trail.

In the post's second slide, Mendes included a video that sees him walking down a small trail and lightheartedly flexing his biceps before he immediately slips and falls to the ground. To show off good sense of humor, the singer set his tumble to the tune of John Mayer's hit song "Gravity."

In the post's caption, Shawn dryly joked, "i guess that's what i get." You can watch the hilarious clip here.

The singer's post comes a month after he admitted that he was having "a hard time with social media at the moment" following his breakup with longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello and the release of his heartbreaking anthem "It'll Be Okay."