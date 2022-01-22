See Shirtless Shawn Mendes Accidentally Take a Tumble on Hiking Trail

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back—including gravity!
On Friday, Jan. 21, the "Wonder" singer took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself while out on a hike in Los Angeles...and its not-so-picturesque aftermath after he took a tumble on the trail.
In the post's second slide, Mendes included a video that sees him walking down a small trail and lightheartedly flexing his biceps before he immediately slips and falls to the ground. To show off good sense of humor, the singer set his tumble to the tune of John Mayer's hit song "Gravity."
In the post's caption, Shawn dryly joked, "i guess that's what i get." You can watch the hilarious clip here.
The singer's post comes a month after he admitted that he was having "a hard time with social media at the moment" following his breakup with longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello and the release of his heartbreaking anthem "It'll Be Okay."
"I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with 'It'll Be Okay' and posting videos," he shared in an Instagram video on Dec. 30. "I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on."
"I just wanted to come on here and show my love and appreciation," Shawn said. "I see you guys and I see how much love you're giving this song and giving me and that means the world to me. So thank you, I love you guys."
But Shawn and Camila aren't letting their breakup stop them from still being close friends. On Jan. 7, the pair were spotted taking their shared dog, a golden retriever named Tarzan, out for a walk together in Miami and enjoyed a trip to the beach together the next day.
When announcing their split in November, the friends shared that they'll "continue to be best friends" no matter what.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the pair said in identical Instagram statements. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."