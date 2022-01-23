43 Must-Have Beauty Products E! Shopping Editors Will Never Stop Buying... Ever

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I am not gonna lie, I have the most rewarding, enjoyable job I could have ever dreamed of. As a shopping editor for E! I have the privilege of sharing all of my must-have beauty products with our readers. I get to test out new products, figure out the most effective application tips, and share my opinions with all of you.
Plus, I am surrounded by experts. When I can't help but notice that my co-workers have beaming, clear skin on a video call, I just have to ask them what they've been using. When someone is wearing a new shade of lipstick, again, I can't help asking for the scoop. When one of them tells me "I've been using this for years," it's an immediate "add to cart" for me.
E! staffers understand that beauty products are far from surface level. When you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you do good. There's just so much more to it. I needed to know all of my co-workers' beauty secrets and, thankfully, they took the time to share go-to hair, makeup, and skincare products. We test out a lot of products, so anything that made the cut is definitely worth checking out.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
"I've been on a journey to find the perfect foundation since I began wearing makeup in middle school, but few have remained in my makeup routine for long. That is until I discovered the iconic Armani Luminous Silk Foundation a few years ago. I love how it lays on the skin and holds up throughout the day, whether I'm at home, running around town, or having a night out with friends. Trust me when I say I use every single drop of this foundation." — Emily
"I have to admit that I originally tried this out because I saw that my girl (in my head) Kim Kardashian uses Luminous Silk foundation. I am not even kidding when I say that I have eight bottles of this in my bathroom. You know when you're 'done' using a product, but you can still get one pump of product out? I keep these near-empty bottles just to get that one pump of product on my makeup sponge. Plus, I always make sure I have a full bottle on hand for when I am in a rush getting ready or if I just don't have enough patience to get one pump of foundation from each bottle. This foundation just looks like my skin, at its very best. I always go for the sample when there's a new 'It' foundation around, but I never actually buy a full bottle of any foundation other than this one. If I only had to use one makeup product for the rest of my life, this is it. It's worth every penny." — Marenah
We aren't the only people obsessed with this foundation. It has 498.9K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic with 15% L-Ascorbic Acid Vitamin C Serum
"This is the holy grail of all products. I honestly can't live without it! I've been able to prevent sunspots and minimize wrinkles thanks to this." — Jacqueline
Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream with Ashwagandha & Reishi
"You hear people talk about 'miracle' products all the time. To be honest, I never really got that feeling until I found Youth to the People's Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream with Ashwagandha and Reishi. I had a really bad allergic reaction to a moisturizer that made my entire face ultra-dry, bumpy and red. After just one use, I saw a major improvement to the texture and overall feel of my skin. My face was back to normal in less than three days. It's just a great moisturizer overall." — Kristine
Kristine isn't the only one who adores this moisturizer. It has 94K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Thank You Farmer Miracle Age Repair Emulsion Moisturizer
"I die by it. I was given a bottle as a gift and I've been routinely buying it ever since. Price is really affordable for a quality product and it lasts for months! It's just perfect for my skin and the scent is light and refreshing. I'm not sure if you're supposed to use it both morning and night, but I do, and I've seen a real improvement in my skin since I started using this product years ago." — Alli
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
"Color Wow Dreamcoat spray for hair is the best prep spray ever. I use it on wet hair before I blow dry my hair and I swear it makes your hair less frizzy, more glossy and brightens the color! 10/10 would recommend." — Amanda
"If you want to get hair compliments everywhere you go, just spray this in your hair and blow dry it. Your hair will be perfectly smooth and shiny, every single time. It lasts for days!" — Marenah
This hair treatment has 27.6K "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 21,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
WEN by Chaz Dean Men 32-oz Cleansing Conditioner Duo
"About five years ago, I discovered WEN by Chaz Dean's cleansing conditioner and I have been hooked ever since. It makes my hair feel clean, fresh, smooth and healthy. And for those who question if it's worth the splurge, trust me, it is! A 32 oz. bottle lasts for months and months and I don't use anything else--even on vacation!" — Mike
Fresh Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash
"I literally use it every day, morning and night, sometimes mid-day. It's so gentle and works wonders. Also fab scent, feels like I'm at the spa! My husband even uses this now." —Jessica
This beloved cleanser has 247.2K "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 2,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm
"Ever since TikTok introduced me to the concept of a cleansing balm two years ago, I've been on the hunt for a perfect formula that removes my makeup without much effort but doesn't leave my skin feeling tight. Glow Recipe's Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm does just that and so much more! I've gone through at least five jars and sprint to Sephora whenever I'm out—it's that good!" — Emily
This cleansing balm has 59.2K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+
"As someone born and raised in sunny Southern California, I've grown up knowing the importance of sunscreen. While so many products leave your skin feeling sticky, smelly or even dirty, Shiseido's does the exact opposite. Whether I'm going to the beach or a baseball game, this stick is with me at all times." — Mike
This 2021 Allure Best of Beauty winner has 24.9K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
"It's magical! I actually leave it on overnight. My curls are truly transformed into soft, bouncy, shiny ringlets! Definitely a staple in my hair routine!" —Holly
She isn't the only one who relies on this deep conditioning mask. It has 156.3K "loves" from Sephora shoppers, 1,8K+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 2,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
"During the pandemic, I shifted focus to to taking care of my skin and wearing more sunscreen even though I was spending more time indoors. This tinted moisturizer with SPF offers the protection I was looking for, while also providing a bit of coverage for any zoom meetings." —Cydney
This has 174.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Origins GinZing Ultra-Hydrating Energy-Boosting Cream
"I've been using Ginzing Moisturizer by Origins since middle school and it's one of my most consistent skincare products! It has such a good, cooling effect and it is perfect for my combination skin!" — Maddy
This energizing moisturizer has 84.3K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Olay Daily Facial Hydrating Cleansing Cloths & Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water with Vitamin C
"When it comes to taking off my makeup, the two products that I will never stop buying are the Olay Daily Facial Hydrating Cleansing Cloths followed by the Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water with Vitamin C. Both of these products leave my skin absolutely glowing and makeup-free for my skincare routine before bed." — Nicole
This micellar water has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Acne Treatment with Benzoyl Peroxide
"I have been obsessed with La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Duo as a spot treatment for 5 years now. It literally got me through that awful puberty phase where I was breaking out for no reason apart from hormones. Also, the product is relatively affordable for the quality that you get and it's finally easy to find online and in stores. I used to bring back 5-10 of them from Paris every summer." — Alex
This has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MAC Cosmetics Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick
"I've been using the MAC Cosmetics lipstick in shade Syrup since high school and I'm obsessed. It's this really pretty pink berry color, so it's perfect for winter beauty. Whether you have dark or light eyes, it'll really make them pop." — Carly
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device & Gel Primer
"I caved in during the Ulta 50% off sale and I bought the NuFace facial toning device, and I have been obsessed with it! I used to be loyal to my jade roller, but NuFace changed the game for me. I love that you can actually see and feel the results! With my jade roller it just felt nice like it would calm down my skin at the end of the day, but that's all it did was calm it while NuFace actually helps heal it and I've noticed that my face is much less red too! The main downside is the price, so I highly recommend getting one on sale instead of full price." — Caitlyn
This device has 25.4K "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Organic Aloe Vera Gel with 100% Pure Aloe From Freshly Cut Aloe Plan
"Unfortunately, the NuFace gel is also ridiculously overpriced which is why I recommend using it with aloe vera instead!! I swear by putting a layer of aloe vera on my face before bed." — Caitlyn
"I love aloe vera and the fact that it's natural makes it that much better!" — Deb
"This is essential to keep on hand if you ever get burned in the sun. Even if you're more of an indoor person, this is just what you need if your face gets red and irritated. It's also a lifesaver for aftercare if you get electrolysis or any sort of laser facial. It heals the skin and helps your skin get back to 'normal' way faster." — Marenah
This aloe vera has 39,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SkinCeuticals LHA Cleanser Gel
"The Skinceuticals LHA cleanser is literally life changing. It's so under the radar but makes your skin GLOW. It sheds all the dead skin and helps fight acne. It's my go-to cleanser, always." — Amanda
Goop GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator
"I LOVE this! It's free of sulfates, parabens and is like a mini facial in a jar. I haven't been able to get a facial in a while, but I can honestly say this feels like the same thing and instantly transforms your skin. It's also the main item I gift to friends!" — Jacqueline
This has 15.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Chloé Eau de Parfum
"I adore the Chloé Eau de Parfum to the point that I get so sad every time I reach that last little drop. It's just so pretty, sophisticated and fresh. My sister says it has that 'just got out of the shower' scent. I hate strong smelling perfumes, and this is just right. I typically buy the mini size at Sephora because I like having it in my purse just in case, and it lasts me a good while. Plus, I get compliments on this all the time. And yes, guys seem to really love it too." — Kristine
This perfume has 122.8K "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bliss Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash
"I'm obsessed with this body wash. I buy multiple extra large bottles at a time because I am scared they will go out of stock. It's also available at CVS or Ulta but I bulk up on them online. I also use this eucalyptus shower spray to further enhance my daily shower to make it really feel like a day spa at home. If you've ever been to a brick and mortar Bliss Spa then you know this body wash is a dream." —Alli
This body wash has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ouai Detox Shampoo
"If you style your hair, you need to use this shampoo once a week. It gets rid of product buildup, dirt, and oil, to leave your hair feeling clean, fresh, and soft. Oh, and it smells amazing. It's a weekly must-have, for sure." —Marenah
This detox shampoo has 57.8K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Milk Makeup KUSH Fiber Eyebrow Gel
"As someone who likes to spend as little time as possible getting ready, this one is a godsend. It applies easily and stays in place when I'm going out." — Cydney
She's not the only one who feels that way. This eyebrow gel has 76.5K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
"Invest in Tatcha's Dewy Skin Moisturizer! Do not sleep on this. Well, sleep with in on your face and you will love the results!!" —Holly
This plumping moisturizer has 217.9K "loves" from Sephora shoppers, 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 2,000+ 5-star reviews on the Tatcha website.
Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist
"Caudalie's Beauty Elixir Face Mist is amazing. It helps with hydration and dewiness. Plus, it's just a nice way to ‘take a beat' and take in a nice deep breath because of the mint essential oils." — Jessica
This mist has 115.3K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner
"I love anything from Moroccanoil and every product that I've tried has done wonders for my hair. But if I had to choose, I'd say the All in One Leave-In Conditioner has to be my fave. I spray it on right after I shower and it makes brushing my hair super smooth and easy. It also leaves your hair looking so shiny and healthy when it's dry. Highly recommend!" — Kristine
This has 28.8K "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer
"Living Proof's No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer is my absolute must-have hair product. I have naturally very curly hair but I wear it straight a lot, too. I swear I go through multiple bottles of this a month. It gives you hair this perfectly smooth, salon-grade texture and shine when you have super frizzy and thick hair like me. It always tames my at-home blowouts as if I went to the salon. And it smells great." —Alli
The de-frizzing product has 21.8K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
B.Tan Dark Dark Dark Brown Self Tan Mousse
"I've been using self tanner for years and have tried so many different mousses at all price points. B.tan "Tan AF" is by far the best self tan mousse out there. It's price point is fantastic too." — Holly
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Moisturizing Cream with Squalane
"I am a huge Kiehl's fan and this has been my go-to moisturizer for such a long time and its hydration has never let me down." — Kisha.
This moisturizer has 146.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Denman Classic Styling Brush
"I have naturally curly hair and was always told to never take a brush to it. I threw all that out the window after discovering the Denman brush! There are so many tutorials on Instagram that show you different ways to use it for your specific curl type!" —Holly
This brush is available in six colors and it has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fresh Umbrian Clay Pore Purifying Face Exfoliator
"This is one of the most effective exfoliants I've come across and it's the only I will ever use now." — Kisha
This exfoliant has 35.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
"I've literally been using Tarte's Lights Camera Lashes Mascara for YEARS. Every time I see my grandma, she asks if my lashes are real and every time I have to convince that they are."
This mascara has 107.4K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum
"These retinol capsules are amazing! The capsules are great for travel!" —Holly
This is a targeted treatment to visibly diminish wrinkles/fine lines and improve skin's tone and texture. Each capsule is single use. All you need to do is gently twist the tab around twice and smooth it all over you face and neck at night before you apply moisturizer.
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
"This concealer is definitely my go to. Ihave the one with the hyaluronic acid in it, so it's non-drying and super creamy. Just a dab and you're all set!"
UrbanDecay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
"Lock in your makeup through sweat, rain, swimming and more with this game-changing setting spray. Once you incorporate it into your routine, you'll never stop using this."
"If you're tired of protective face coverings smudging your makeup, you need this spray. If you're a bridesmaid who's nervous that your makeup won't last through a day of photoshoots and a night of dancing, you need this spray. If you want that "no makeup" makeup look to stay intact even after a swim in the pool, you need this spray. If you have a date night on the calendar.... well, you get the idea, don't you? No matter what you're doing, this spray is a true miracle worker, in all climates." — Marenah
This spray has 589.9K "loves" from Sephora shoppers, 16,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask
"This is a face mask that feels like going to the spa without ever leaving the house at all." — Kisha
This has 31.9K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics- Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Zits and Blemishes, Spot Treatment Stickers for Face and Skin
"The second I feel something brewing I pop one of those on and not only does it prevent extra dirt and oil from my fingers from making the situation worse, it truly improves the blemish by morning." — Jessica
These pimple patches have 58,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kylie Jenner Matte Lip Kit- Liquid Lipstick & Matching Lip Liner
"These 2-piece lip kits are the best combination. The lip liner and liquid lipstick combo lasts through talking, eating, drinking, kissing, and wearing a face mask. And, the best part is that these don't dry out my lips. I've been hooked on these lip kits since Kylie Jenner dropped her three original shades. These have far exceeded the hype" —Marenah
Conair True Glow Facial Brush
"My face cleansing brush has been my go-to product. Not only is it portable, but it really does make a difference!" — Deb
Ole Henriksen Truth Serum Vitamin C Serum
"Truth serum gives me that added brightness/hydration throughout the day. Every skincare tip I've ever read entails adding Vitamin C serum to my routine and this checks off that box and then some! It also has collagen, tea extracts and aloe!" — Jessica
This Vitamin C serum has 22K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set of 6
"Makeup sponges can get pretty pricey (for just one sponge) and who has the time to clean them every single day? Not me. That's why I'm so happy I found these. These are such a great bargain, plus they are much softer than any other makeup applicator I've ever used and they expand to a much bigger size." — Marenah
