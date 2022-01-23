43 Must-Have Beauty Products E! Shopping Editors Will Never Stop Buying... Ever

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I am not gonna lie, I have the most rewarding, enjoyable job I could have ever dreamed of. As a shopping editor for E! I have the privilege of sharing all of my must-have beauty products with our readers. I get to test out new products, figure out the most effective application tips, and share my opinions with all of you.

Plus, I am surrounded by experts. When I can't help but notice that my co-workers have beaming, clear skin on a video call, I just have to ask them what they've been using. When someone is wearing a new shade of lipstick, again, I can't help asking for the scoop. When one of them tells me "I've been using this for years," it's an immediate "add to cart" for me.

E! staffers understand that beauty products are far from surface level. When you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you do good. There's just so much more to it. I needed to know all of my co-workers' beauty secrets and, thankfully, they took the time to share go-to hair, makeup, and skincare products. We test out a lot of products, so anything that made the cut is definitely worth checking out.