Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Multi-Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved a car accident in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 21. The actor's rep told NBC News, "His main concern is for the woman from the other vehicle."

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash on Friday, Jan. 21, his rep confirmed to NBC News.

Per TMZ, the former governor of California was driving his SUV in Los Angeles when he allegedly collided with a red Prius around 5 p.m. The outlet published photos of Schwarzenegger, 74, on the scene of a crash.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told E! News that officers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Sunset Blvd, after one vehicle "landed" on top of another. One woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital with "minor abrasions," per the spokesperson, who added that her injuries are not life threatening.

Police did not confirm the identities of the people involved in the accident.

The actor's rep told NBC News, "His main concern is for the woman from the other vehicle."

E! News reached out to Schwarzenegger's rep for comment but has not heard back. Per TMZ, Schwarzenegger is OK.

The Terminator star shares four children (Katherine, Patrick, Christopher and Christina) with ex Maria Shriver and son Joseph Baena with his former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena.

Earlier this week, Joseph spoke on the Unwaxed podcast about his relationship with his dad. 

"I'm so close to my dad and we joke about everything," he shared. "He always wants to hear about the drama. He's like, ‘Tell me everything! Tell me the drama. Tell me about these girls.'"

But Joseph noted, "I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad, it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just joke around with him and talk about anything."

 

