Garrett Hedlund Sued for Allegedly Causing "Horrible" Head-On Car Crash While Drunk

Garrett Hedlund is facing a personal injury lawsuit from two women almost two years after a head-on car crash.

In court documents filed on Jan. 21 and obtained by E! News, Marina Venegas and her daughter, Jennifer Castillo, are suing the 37-year-old actor for negligence, alleging that he was responsible for head-on collision in Los Angeles on Jan. 24, 2020.

According to the suit, Hedlund allegedly "passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle and ran a solid red-light at a high rate of speed," colliding with a Nissan Sentra containing Venegas, Castillo and two minor children. As a result of the crash, Venegas and Castillo, as well as the other two passengers, suffered "severe and permanent injuries" and had to be taken to the emergency room, the document states.

E! News reached out to Hedlund's rep and lawyer for comment.

Venegas and Castillo claim Hedlund "knew he was drinking to the point of severe intoxication before getting behind the wheel of his Jeep, a large ad heavy Sport Utility Vehicle."