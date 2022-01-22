We're Burnin’ Up for These Cute Jonas Brother Dad/Uncle Moments

A new generation of Jonas is here! In honor of Nick Jonas welcoming his first baby with Priyanka Chopra, have a look back at some of Nick, Joe and Kevin's cutest dad—and uncle!—moments below.

By Lindsay Weinberg, Emlyn Travis Jan 22, 2022 2:00 PMTags
BabiesMusicJonas BrothersNick JonasJoe JonasKevin JonasCouplesCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra
Watch: Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Welcome 1st Child Via Surrogate

What a man gotta do for some quality time with his kids?!

The Jonas Brothers are clearly busy guys, what with their music career and all, but they always prove that family comes first. And now they're adding one more to the clan...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra revealed on Jan. 21 that they welcomed their first baby via surrogate, meaning all of the band mates are officially dads. 

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the couple wrote on social media. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." 

Nick has yet to share the first photo of his newborn or reveal a name. Similarly, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are fiercely protective over the privacy of their 18-month-old daughter, Willa. (Though he did say it's been "amazing" to be the father of such a "gorgeous" girl.)

The JoBros have made it known that their love for their family runs deep—especially when it comes to their kids and nieces. 

photos
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Romance Rewind

So, needless to say, we're suckers for the Jonas Brothers' best dad/uncle moments. Keep scrolling to see their sweetest photos.

Instagram
Sharp Dressed Man

Joe proved he was the most dapper uncle ever as he held his niece Valentina while dressed in a suit and tie on Christmas Day in 2017. 

Instagram
"This Little Angel"

While celebrating the Fourth of July, Nick took a moment to share a photo of him holding his niece Valentina. "As you can see this little angel makes me very happy," he wrote. "Happy Fourth of July everyone. I hope you've had a great day with the ones you love."

Instagram
Dad Tricks

Kevin's daughters, Valentina and Alena, appeared extremely impressed by their dad's dubstep performance, which he later shared on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kevin Jonas
The Jonas Family

Kevin, his wife Danielle Jonas and their two daughters looked picture-perfect for their family portrait.

Instagram
#GirlDadLife

Kevin proved he's embraced the "#girldad life" by posting an adorable picture of him holding hands with his daughter.

Instagram
Say Cheese!

Kevin snapped a sweet photo of him and daughter Valentina having a daddy-daughter moment at an amusement park in July 2021. 

Instagram
The "Luckiest Uncle"

It's the luck of the uncle! Joe called himself the "luckiest uncle" while playing around with St. Patrick's Day filters with his nieces. 

Instagram
"Family Time"

In April 2019, Nick opened up about his desire to have start a family in the future with his wife Priyanka Chopra. "I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future," he told E! News. "And building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future."

Instagram
A Sweet Valentine's Day

While Joe and wife Sophie Turner have expertly protected their daughter Willa's privacy, the proud dad share a sweet "throwback" snap of Sophie and her baby bump on Instagram for Valentine's Day in 2021, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day to my 2 Valentines."

Melody Timothee/Shutterstock
"Amazing" Life as a Dad

In May 2021, Joe told Good Morning America that "it's been amazing" to be a dad to his "gorgeous" little girl. He shared, "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Nick and Valentina enjoyed a bit of "carnival time" together while munching on some cotton candy.

Instagram
Happy Halloween

On Halloween 2020, Kevin shared an adorable family portrait on Instagram, writing, "Love this crew. 2 minions, a rainbow light up fairy, and a minion fairy. I'll take it. Happy Halloween everyone stay safe!"

Instagram
Proud Parents

While Joe and Sophie haven't shared any photos of their daughter, a source told E! News in July 2020 that they were both "so excited to be parents" and that shortly after welcoming her home the couple had "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off." 

Twitter
"My Newest Love"

Kevin looked like he got bit by the lovebug again as he fondly smiled at his daughter Valentina shortly after she was born in October 2016, writing on Twitter, "Say hello to my newest love Valentina."

Instagram / Danielle Jones
Jonas Sisters

Prior to the birth of his second daughter Valentina, Kevin revealed that he was hoping to have two girls. "I've always like wanted two kids that were both girls and my wife was like, 'Why?'" He explained on the SiriusXM show Nigel Barker's Gentleman's Code in 2016. "I'm like, 'Because I've been around boy so much my entire life that I want to be surrounded by, you know, girls.'"

Instagram
Dad and Uncle Bonding Time

"Happy birthday to my beautiful niece Alena!" Nick wrote on Instagram. "You light up my world every single day. Love you so much!"

Instagram
Music's In My Soul

It turns out a love for music runs in the family! Joe shared a heartwarming snap of "the girls teaching uncle Joe some tunes" on piano in 2018. 

Instagram
Lots of Love

When asked how he reacted when he learned his wife Danielle was pregnant, Kevin told E! News, "I was overjoyed," adding, "It's been the most exciting thing in my life so far. I'm excited and I'm nervous."

Instagram
And Baby Makes Three

On Mother's Day 2021, Joe posted a photo on Instagram of Sophie holding onto her baby bump alongside an image of his mom. "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mother's out there," he wrote, "and to these two Mums."

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Happy holidays!

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Kevin and his family celebrated the holidays together in 2021 by rocking around the Christmas tree together.

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Unveils Purple Hair Transformation Amid Family Feud

2

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Multi-Car Accident

3

Why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Just Might Have Staying Power

4

Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Posting Pics Online

5

Secrets of Playboy Bombshells: Sex Rings, Kidnappings & More

Latest News

We're Burnin’ Up for These Cute Jonas Brother Dad/Uncle Moments

The Best Deals on Activewear: Outdoor Voices, Lululemon, Alo & More

These Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Styles Are on Sale for Up to 75% Off

Hurry! It's the Last Day to Save Big on Jumbo-Sized Hair Care at Ulta

Where Is the Cast of 7th Heaven Now?

Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $13: Save 50% On Clinique & Origins

JoJo Fletcher Shares Amazon Winter Fashions & Beauty Must-Haves