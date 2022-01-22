This Weekend's Best Deals on Activewear: Outdoor Voices, Lululemon, Alo & More

Save big while stocking up on stylish essentials that will help you conquer your fitness resolutions!

By Emily Spain Jan 22, 2022
It's finally the weekend, which means it's time to shop some sales!

If you've been on the hunt for new activewear, we've got you covered. Girlfriend Collective is offering 30% off sitewide, Athleta's site is 20% off, and brands like Alo, Carbon38 and Outdoor Voices have so many gems in their sale sections!

Below, we rounded up the 10 best places to score deals on activewear this weekend.

Don't Miss These 12 New Additions to Lululemon's Sale Section

7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging - Pink Lavender

Select colors of our all-time favorite leggings are on sale! With micro-performance, double-knit Airlift fabric and a front smoothing panel, you can run, jump, squat and tone in confidence.

$118
$82
Alo Yoga

Align™ Cropped Tank Top

Designed with yogis in mind, this buttery soft top will help you get your sweat on in comfort.

$58-$68
$29-$49
Lululemon

Warmup Short

Made with textured compression fabric, these shorts will give your booty a lift while accentuating your curves. How cute is the colorblock design?!

$48
$29
Outdoor Voices

Brick Tommy Cropped Bra

Score up to 30% off select styles at Girlfriend Collective for a limited time! We love this cropped bra paired with a tennis skirt.

$42
$29
GF Collective

MOSHENGQI Women's Ruched Butt Lifting High Waist Yoga Pants

No need for a BBL when you can get these leggings that will enhance the look of your booty in addition to providing tummy control! It doesn't hurt that these pants have 13,600 five-star reviews on Amazon.

$10-$21
Amazon

Sara Legging - Butterfly

Made with recycled poly fabric, these adorable leggings will make you the best dressed person at your fitness class!

$60
$42
Lezat

Cozy Karma 1/4 Zip Hoodie

Until 1/23, you can score 20% off Athleta's site! Stock up on leggings, sports bras and more activewear must-haves. We suggest adding this cozy hoodie to your cart!

$119
$95
Athleta

Le Ore Corso Crossover Bra

Bandier has such a great selection of activewear styles on sale right now, including this crossover bra and matching leggings.

$68
$34
Bandier

Carbon38 x Eleven by Venus Williams - Split Strap Corset Tank

This corset tank was made to flatter! The square neckline and double strap design will have you looking and feeling confident during your sweat sesh.

$88
$56
Carbon38

Offline OG Cropped High Waisted Kickflare Legging

Score 50% off Aerie's bestselling flare leggings! They'll take you from yoga class to lunch with friends without wasting any time.

$35
$18
Aerie

Ready for more ways to save? Check out these can't-miss deals at Lulus!

