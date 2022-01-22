This Weekend's Best Deals on Activewear: Outdoor Voices, Lululemon, Alo & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's finally the weekend, which means it's time to shop some sales!

If you've been on the hunt for new activewear, we've got you covered. Girlfriend Collective is offering 30% off sitewide, Athleta's site is 20% off, and brands like Alo, Carbon38 and Outdoor Voices have so many gems in their sale sections!

Below, we rounded up the 10 best places to score deals on activewear this weekend.