Jesse Palmer Reveals If He Wants to Host Another Season of The Bachelor

In an E! News exclusive interview, Jesse Palmer revealed if he wants to continue hosting The Bachelor and how the franchise has changed since his season in 2004. See what he had to say here!

Jesse Palmer is here to stay! 

The first-time Bachelor host and retired New York Giants quarterback has been killing it on Clayton Echard's season. And in an E! News exclusive interview, Jesse revealed that he is "totally open" to having conversations about hosting future seasons of the show.

"I've had such an amazing time," he said. "If they wanted to have those conversations, I'd be totally open and game to doing it." 

Though the 44-year-old is open to the idea of spending more time at the Bachelor mansion, he has other things on his plate that he needs to deal with before he can really think about it. 

"My hands are so full right now," he said. "I've got this six-foot-six football player...and I'm just trying to get him to the finish line."

He continued, "Right now it's kind of like that football mentality. It's like, 'Alright, next play. Let's move the chains. Let's get another first down. Let's get Clayton to his next rose ceremony.' So that's really my focus at this point right now."

Though Jesse is no stranger to Bachelor Nation, this time, he's getting a lot more praise for being involved in ABC's hit reality series.

"It's so funny how different people view the show today versus 18 years ago when I did it," he said with a laugh. "Back in 2004, reality TV was so new, and the show was so new. When I had to be in the locker room with my New York Giants teammates and try to explain to them what I was doing, they were like, 'Dude, you're a quarterback on the Giants, why are you going on a TV show to find a date? Like, that's embarrassing.'"

He added, "Now this show has become such a big part of pop culture. Clayton's getting congratulated for having this opportunity [and] I'm getting congratulated and high-fived for getting to host."

ABC

And Jesse may have enjoyed handing out the roses back in the day, but he is "loving it so much more this time around."

"Bachelor Nation is a way, way bigger thing from when I was on the show," he explained "We didn't even have social media when I did it. Bachelor Nation has now morphed and grown into this absolute force. I don't think there's another show out there that has as devoted and passionate a fan base as this show has."

Why Clayton Echard Is a Stressful AF Bachelor for Host Jesse Palmer

Well, it sounds like we won't have to take a moment to say our goodbyes to this host!

Watch Jesse lead Clayton on his journey to find love when The Bachelor airs every Monday on ABC.

