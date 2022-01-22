Scott Disick Steps Out for Dinner Date With Model Hana Cross

Putting the boo in Malibu? Scott Disick was back at Nobu once again with Hana Cross. See the colorful outfits they chose for their dinner outing in Malibu this week.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 22, 2022 12:27 AMTags
Keeping Up With The KardashiansScott DisickKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kim Kardashian's Bikini Pic Gets RACY Comment From Scott Disick

The Lord might have found his new Lady.  

Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner outing with model Hana Cross on Thursday, Jan. 20. The pair returned to Nobu in Malibu for yet another night out together, two months after they were seen enjoying the restaurant's seafood fare. 

This time around, Scott was in a bright pink hoodie and oversized denim pants, while his 24-year-old companion wore a black jacket, a red patterned ensemble, chunky knee-high boots and a Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace. 

When they were seen out together in November, a source told E! News it was nothing serious. Scott, 38, was "getting back out on the dating scene and enjoying himself," the source shared, following his split from Amelia Hamlin. The insider explained, "He's having fun with Hana but that's all it is for now."

At the time, he hadn't "fully bounced back" after the September breakup and the news that ex Kourtney Kardashian had gotten engaged to Travis Barker, per the source.

photos
Scott Disick and Kids' Sweet Family Night Out in Vegas

Since then, he's been spotted in the company of a few different women. Scott was seen spending time with ex Christine Burke in mid-November, and then with two mystery women later that month. Like with Hana, he met the two at Nobu, with an eyewitness telling E! News that he arrived with one woman. They spent several hours inside the restaurant, along with some more friends, before heading out at 11 p.m., per the witness. 

Backgrid

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Unveils Purple Hair Transformation Amid Family Feud

2
Breaking

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

3

"Gutted" Adele Postpones Entire Las Vegas Residency Due to Hurdles

"Scott is dating around and getting back out there," a second source told E! News last year. "He connected with his ex Christine through mutual friends, and they have been texting and hanging out. Now that Scott is single, he's been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more."

Backgrid

That brings us to this week, when he returned to the hotspot with Hana, the former flame of Brooklyn Beckham.

In addition to his own dating life, Scott has also turned his attention to the love life of yet another Kardashian sister. Earlier this month, the Flip It Like Disick star seemed to allude to Pete Davidson's BDE in a comment on Kim Kardashian's bikini shot. Now that was fishy.

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Unveils Purple Hair Transformation Amid Family Feud

2
Breaking

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

3

"Gutted" Adele Postpones Entire Las Vegas Residency Due to Hurdles

4

Brian Laundrie Claimed “Responsibility” For Gabby Petito’s Death

5

Tristan Thompson Posts Message on Facing "Demons" Amid Paternity Drama

Latest News

The 10 Best New Under $100 Adds to Nordstrom’s Sale Section

Exclusive

How Tara Lipinski Investigated Olympic Figure Skating's Big Scandal

Scott Disick Steps Out for Dinner Date With Model Hana Cross

The Best Gift to Give Your Galentine, According to Their Zodiac Sign

Home Trends Set to Take Over in 2022

Dale Moss Steps Out With Florencia Galarza After Clare Crawley Split

The MixtapE! Presents Mary J. Blige, Mark Tuan and More New Music