The Best Gift to Give Your Galentine, According to Their Zodiac Sign

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Galentine's Day is right around the corner. If you don't know what to gift your BFF this year, why not turn to the stars for help? We talked to Ryan Marquardt, professional astrologer with The Soul Unity to get some gift ideas for each zodiac sign.

While many of us use astrology to get some insight into the future, it's also a helpful tool for learning more about the people you love. Every zodiac sign has their own set of personality traits that make them truly special. Certain colors, gemstones, and metals also go with each sign. So if you don't know what to get someone in your life, their zodiac sign can clue you in.

From luxe bath bombs that will help the always on-the-go Aries unwind to an instant camera that will capture special moments for the dreamy Pisces, Ryan shared the types of gifts each zodiac sign would appreciate. We also rounded up some specific ideas to point you in the right direction. Check those out below.