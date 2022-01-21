We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
For many, the home has taken on other purposes over the past two years. From turning dining room tables into mini offices to small corners functioning as home gyms, we've all had to make adjustments to the way we live in order to stay safe and healthy. But, more time at home has proved to us how important it is to invest in your house or apartment.
If you're looking to revamp your space but don't know where to start, we suggest looking to the latest trends in interior design to guide your purchases. In 2022, you can expect to see more '70s-inspired décor, curved furniture, nature-inspired accents as well as increased focus on maximalist design.
Although your space should always be a reflection of your passions and personal aesthetic, these trends will undoubtedly help inspire greater creativity in your house. Below, we rounded up the five biggest home trends set to take over in 2022 as well as plenty of furniture and décor ideas for every budget.
'70s-Inspired Decor
As Austin Powers would say, "Groovy, baby!" Expect to see lots of retro furniture, warm hues, velvet and leather accents in addition to geometric patterns.
Set of 3 70's Abstract Color Gradient Home Decor Wall Art Prints
Hang these prints over your couch or in a hallway to add a pop of color!
Mushroom Table Lamp
This mushroom lamp is definitely a conversation-starter! In addition to making any table look a bit more rad, it will up the ambience of the room.
Groovy Vintage Inspired Candle Holder
Get lit! And by lit, we mean lighting some candles and putting them on display in these vintage-inspired holders!
Chamberlin Recycled Leather Sofa
If your couch could use an upgrade, we suggest investing in this recycled leather sofa!
Aisha 69.68'' Square Arm Loveseat
You can get a similar look for half the price with this faux leather loveseat. Plus, it's scratch-resistant!
Simple Living Margo Mid-Century 3-Shelf Bookshelf
Use this colorful mid-century modern bookshelf to put your favorite reads and knick knacks on display.
Checkered Berber Rug
Sometimes all you need is a fun rug to pull your space together. We have a feeling the checkerboard trend is here to stay in 2022.
Floria Velvet Chair
How cool is this chair? The rich velvet hue will spark a sense of warmth in any room.
Bringing Nature into the Home
After spending a lot of time indoors over the past two years, it's easy to feel disconnected from the great outdoors. By adding earthy tones, plants and woody accents, you're sure to feel more grounded and calm in your space.
Gerrity 19'' Tall Solid Wood Tree Stump End Table
Bring the outdoors inside with this tree stump end table. It makes for the ultimate accent for nature-loving households.
Mossy Wrapped Twig Orb
In need of more texture? Pro-tip: Put a few of these mossy orbs in a wooden bowl.
Moss Washed Cotton Velvet Pillow Cover
Elevate your couchscape with one or two of these moss-colored velvet pillows.
Staggered Dracaena Marginata
Plants can do wonders for your space. Not only will they help instill a sense of nature, but plants like this one release oxygen and absorb pollutants.
Takara Live-Edge Shelf
Instead of acrylic or lacquered shelves, opt for this reclaimed teak wood style.
Mirra Cascade Tabletop Relaxation Fountain
For some added serenity, try placing this tabletop fountain near your WFH spot or meditation corner.
Maximalism
Although minimalism has ruled for the past few years, it's time to go bold with your design choices. Think funky décor and furniture, lots of color and print mixing, and playing around with shapes. There are no boundaries when it comes to creating a maximalist space!
3D Printed Polyface Planter
Make any boring houseplant the center of attention with these polyface planters!
Funny Maximalist Cocktail Wall Art
Dress up your walls with fun prints like this one! It would look so cute over your bar cart.
Art Deco Swans Wallpaper
One way to transform your current space into a maximalist dream house is to add some bold wallpaper into the mix. Spoonflower has so many cool designs that are renter-friendly, too!
Seletti Toiletpaper Lipstick-Print Wood and Metal chair
Fans of maximalist design probably have one of these Seletti chairs in their home or on their wishlist. They're the ultimate conversation-starting pieces!
Disco Ice Bucket
Covered with mirrored glass tiles, this disco ice bucket is a must for any bar cart.
Tufted Abstract Shape Rug
We're obsessed with fluid-shaped rugs! Whether you need to cover up floor stains or make your room feel cozier, a fun tufted rug will help.
Squiggle Reflector - Wavy Acrylic Mirror
Maximalist design is all about playing around with fun shapes and finishes. This wavy holographic mirror will surely elevate your mirror selfies!
Sustainable Décor and Furniture
Just like our beauty cabinets and the products we use to clean our house, there is going to be more of a focus on sustainability in home design. Through purchasing thrifted, vintage or recycled furniture or décor, you can help reduce waste and save the environment with your purchasing power.
Reclaimed Wooden 3D Mosaic Tiles
Have a bare wall that could use something extra? We suggest covering it with these gorgeous reclaimed wooden tiles.
Vintage Mustard Jar
There's a ton of great places to find one-of-a-kind vintage pieces, but we love McGee & Co.'s selection. These vintage mustard jars will make any kitchen look a bit more chic.
Nipomo Tierra Upcycled Blanket - Sol
Handwoven by skilled artisans in Mexico, this upcycled blanket will look nice on your couch or bed while keeping you warm. In addition to the upcycled yarn construction, it has handmade vegetable-tanned leather straps.
The Essential Chair
Sabai Design has a great selection of ethically-made sustainable furniture! We love the sleek silhouette and plush construction of this chair. Plus, the recycled velvet will add some extra warmth to your space.
Acacia Wood Charger Plate
The Little Market is also a great place to find handmade, sustainable goods like this charger plate! Plus, all of their products give back to meaningful causes.
Curved Furniture
If you're in the market for new furniture, think less structure and more flow. Curved furniture has been prevalent in design for some time, but we're sure to see more of it in the following months as it goes hand-in-hand with the '70s décor and maximalist trends.
Wavy Coffee Table
This wavy coffee table is everything! It will transform your living room into the coolest place to hang out in the house.
Safavieh Evangeline Emerald/Black Chaise Lounge
This gorgeous emerald chaise is the perfect place to read a good book.
Shurtz 85.5'' Velvet Curved Sofa
Score $2,000 off this stunning curved sofa at Wayfair! It also comes in navy, pink and gray.
Chita Swivel Armchair
With a curved and wraparound back, this swivel chair provides equal amounts style and comfort.
Symons Armless Chaise Lounge
If you sit all day at a computer, your back will appreciate the sloped design of this chaise lounge.
