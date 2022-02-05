How Jamie Anderson's Parents Could Push the Olympic Snowboarder to Gold Once Again

Jamie Anderson's biggest fans will be cheering her on from a distance.
As the 2022 Olympic Games continue in Beijing, the greatest athletes from around the world won't be competing as their family watches from the stands. Instead, event organizers are following a strict rule that no spectators from outside the country are permitted to attend events.
For Jamie, who is going for gold in her third Olympic games as a snowboarder, the realization that her mom and dad will be watching from California instead of at the finish line brings mixed emotions.
"I love my family's support and although they won't be there in person, they will be there in spirit," Jamie exclusively told E! News. "They're going to have a big viewing party, but times are crazy right now and we all have to be adaptable and go with the flow of things and be mindful of the situation we're in as a community and as the whole world."
While Jamie's hometown of Lake Tahoe is still trying to rebuild after the Caldor Fire burned more than 221,000 acres this past fall, her family is hoping to have a community watch party.
Their excitement back home is pushing the snowboarder to deliver her best performance possible.
"Everyone's really excited, which makes me kind of nervous because I want to do good for all the people that love me," she said. "Sometimes when you don't win or don't do your best, you have such a heavy heart because we're competitive as all hell, but you want to do it for the people that support you and believe in you."
After winning three medals at the 2014 and 2018 Winter Games, Jamie has already made Team USA proud with her accomplishments. And as she aims to earn her fourth this month in Beijing, the X-Games champion is simply grateful to have a chance to compete again.
"To still be in the mix with girls that are legitimately half my age, I still feel really powerful and confident and healthy and I truly believe that's a testament of taking care of myself over the last few years and really trying to nurture my physical body, my spirit, my emotional side," the 31-year-old said. "The level of competition is way higher than it's ever been. It could go any way, but I feel confident. I feel good."
As a Fresh N' Lean partner, Jamie has taken advantage of the prepared meal delivery service, especially when her schedule is jam-packed with practices. With health and nutrition being a big part of her training, the company has helped her maintain the diet she needs.
"I've always cared a lot about having wholesome food on the go and sometimes it's not super easy to find whole food, organic foods, things that meet your dietary needs," she said. "I have been loving the Fresh N' Lean deliveries. I can order exactly what I'm looking for. They're super easy to heat up and I know I'm eating fresh food for me."
Fresh N' Lean
"I think food is medicine and I don't really have a crazy diet. I eat from inspiration and try to keep it whole," Jamie Anderson explained to E! News. "For lunch after shredding, maybe I'll have Fresh N' Lean's potato and cauliflower soup and then for dinner, I'll do their protein+ options like their salmon and vegetables or roasted chicken with cauliflower. I love it."
No matter what happens in the coming days, Jamie hopes fans will be inspired by all of the athletes doing incredible things. And while the coronavirus has made this year's games a little different, the snowboarder believes there is still nothing that compares to the Olympics.
"Sports unify people," Jamie said. "Sports bring the world together…I really enjoy the spirit of the camaraderie and people coming together to celebrate sports and athleticism."
